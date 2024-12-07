Kweku’s Korner

By Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoas

Trouble does not discriminate. Regardless of our race, gender, religion, age, political affiliation, ability status, orientation, or nationality, she will visit all of us. When trouble comes, and she comes without fail, the question is how do we respond? When trouble comes, it knocks us off our square. Our square is where we feel comfortable. Our square is where we find peace. Our square is our emotional safe place. Our square is where we can breathe and be authentic without hesitation. When we are knocked off our square it creates emotional chaos and uncertainty. So, how do we return to our square with the least amount of damage?

The first thing is to try to avoid being knocked off our square. We know it is coming, but some we can avoid by being alert and proactive in our self-defense. Secondly, we must acknowledge that trouble has visited our doorstep. Failure to acknowledge or recognize trouble will only complicate matters going forward. After we acknowledge the trouble, we must develop a plan to get up and safely back to our square. Then, we must implement the plan and continue until we are securely back on our square. Lastly, we must learn from that trouble to help propel us to the next chapter.

These are a few of my go to words I use to get me back on my square once trouble has visited me:

1. Fate whispers to the warrior, ‘You cannot withstand the storm. ‘ The warrior whispers back, ‘I am the storm. -Author Unknown

2. “We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.” 2 Corinthians 4:8-10

3. In general, opposition appears as an obstruction, but the superior person uses it to his advantage. I Ching Wu Wei

4. “Allah does not burden a soul beyond that it can bear…” Surah Al-Baqarah (2:286)

5. “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.” Deuteronomy 31:6

6. All of the things a person goes through in life cause suffering, and they cannot do anything about it. Instead, they have to accept that it is there. People may use temporary solutions to end suffering, such as doing something they enjoy. – The Buddha

7. Even when facing hardships, one should continue to fulfill their duties and responsibilities as per their Dharma. Bhagavad Gita

8. The gem cannot be polished without friction nor man without trials. – Confucious

9. Only the thing for which you have struggled will last. (Yoruba) Nigerian Proverb

10. I implore Thee to assist me and them that love me to magnify Thy Word, and to endow us with such strength that the ills of this world and its tribulations will be powerless to hinder us from remembering Thee and from extolling Thy virtues. Powerful art Thou to do all things; resplendent art Thou above all things. -Bahá’í Prayers