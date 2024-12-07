6 Questions To Ask Before Hiring a Waste Disposal Service

When hiring a waste disposal service for your company, ask these key questions to ensure compliance, minimize risks, and enhance your business’s sustainability.

It’s a fact of life that every business produces waste. What the business does with that waste, however, is what matters. Unless your company is in the business of waste disposal, it’s unlikely you have the means or tools to properly dispose of every scrap of trash you generate. That leaves you to hire a waste disposal service, but determining the best one may be uncharted territory for you as well. Choosing the right waste disposal company isn’t just about getting rid of your garbage; it’s also about following the law and protecting yourself from liabilities. While you’re looking, here are six questions to ask before hiring a waste disposal service.

What Types of Waste Do You Handle?

Not all waste disposal companies handle the same kind of trash. Some specialize in hazardous waste, while others take care of only standard commercial or industrial refuse.

Find out what a service can take away and whether it can accept your business’s waste. Also, make sure the company has the tools, equipment, vehicles, and means to handle your business’s waste safely. Avoid shady companies that can’t provide specifics on the above.

Are You Licensed and Insured?

A waste disposal service should be legally certified to handle waste and to work in the waste disposal business. It should be ready to produce any permits at your request, showing it remains in compliance with federal, state, and local laws. You should also make sure the company has insurance, in case an accident happens on your premises while the workers handle your trash.

How Do You Ensure Compliance With Environmental Laws?

A good waste disposal company can help you avoid legal issues, but only if it complies with EPA rules and regulations. Ask the service if it stays up to date on changes in such regulations and what steps and measures it takes to remain compliant. Knowing the company you hire is compliant will prevent a lot of headaches down the road.

What Is Your Approach to Sustainability?

Sustainability is just good business. Every waste disposal service is responsible for its impact on the environment. Find out how your potential waste disposal company handles recycling, separating trash, and even preserving items that can be repurposed or reused. Find out if the company offers other eco-friendly services and if its values match your own.

What Are Your Rates and Contracts Terms?

Ah, yes—the bottom line. Ensure that the prospective company is clear about costs and contractual obligations. Pricing should be transparent. Before you decide, get quotes from several services so that you know you’re getting the best deal. However, don’t assume that the cheapest is the best. In fact, if a quote seems too low, ask for more details before committing.

Can You Provide References or Testimonials?

Other businesses that have used the waste disposal service you’re considering are often the best determiners of its competence and reputability. Ask the service for references, but also look online and around the area for other businesses that will testify to the company’s abilities.

Those are just six questions to ask before hiring a waste disposal service. Keeping these in mind and bringing them up during your search should help clear things up and make the decision easier.