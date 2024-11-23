Kweku’s Korner

By Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi

An imposter is someone who pretends to be something that they are not. The greatest imposters are actors. They play a role so well; that we are convinced they are the person they play. Another type of imposter is a con artist. This person pretends to be something they are not to fool someone into doing something against their best interest (e.g., financially, or sexually).

There is another type of imposter syndrome that many professionals deal with on a daily basis. This is one of the cruelest acts of self-torture because this is when well-qualified people have somehow convinced themselves that they are not brilliant and qualified to do the job they were trained to do.

Before we deal with imposter syndrome, let us define the rules. You are not an imposter if you have 1) acquired the appropriate training to qualify for your current position; 2) have a demonstrated history of success under your position; 3) have life experiences that have given you knowledge that even the most rigorous formal courses could not compete with any day of the week; and/or 4) just began a new task/job that is new to you.

For example, some people have imposter syndrome when they begin a new job and find it difficult. The default thinking is “I am in over my head.” Or “I am not ready for this.” This is normal. It is not uncommon for some to struggle in a new job as one acquires the knowledge to fully adjust to the new responsibilities ahead of them. Now, if you find yourself in this position for some time and are still struggling, you do not have imposter syndrome, you are just not in the correct position.

Remember, Imposter syndrome is fraudulent thinking because the person is qualified, and probably over-qualified, for the position; but, they have let a bully boss, or toxic work environment, or a legitimate mistake make them question their entire career and skillset. There are three quick remedies to help with this: 1) have a solid teammate to lift you up when you are down on yourself; 2) go out and slay the next assignment to remind yourself and others, that you are legit; and 3) encourage yourself with a trip down memory lane of all the schooling, training, and accomplishments to cement to yourself that you belong!

Beloved, remember to continue to improve your craft so that you stay on top of the game and not just rest on your victories from yesterday. What made you successful at your job today will probably not be enough for tomorrow, so continue to sharpen the sword of knowledge and innovation.

For those who may suffer from Imposter Syndrome. If you are around an environment that lends to this illusory truth effect, consider leaving if it remains toxic. Your best defense against Imposter Syndrome is to become your best friend and 1) love on yourself by remembering your successes from the past; 2) continue to do the work that provides the evidence that you are the real deal; and 3) continue to speak the word of uplift and power to yourself. Remember, the mind is powerful, what you believe will slowly become a self-fulfilling prophecy.