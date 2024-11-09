What To Teach Your Employees About Fire Extinguishers

How knowledgeable are your employees on fire extinguishers? Take the time to educate and empower them to protect your workplace in case of a fire.

The next time you’re free between meetings, take a moment to sit down with your employees and go over the basics of fire extinguishers. Yes, it’s a bit of a mundane topic, but it’s an incredibly important one.

Employees that know how to use a fire extinguisher can be pivotal in the event a fire breaks out in the workplace. An employee with knowledge of how to use a fire extinguisher can take a fire down before it becomes a raging inferno. An employee without that knowledge can only stand by and watch as the fire grows out of control.

You can protect your business and your employees should someone accidentally leave their sandwich in the toaster oven for a little too long. It’s time to teach your team about fire extinguishers: how they work, when to use them, and what type of fire extinguisher is appropriate for different types of fires.

How Do Fire Extinguishers Work?

Each fire extinguisher features several basic parts that work together to put out fires. The main three your employees should be familiar with are the extinguisher’s body, the nozzle, and the handle or lever.

The most common type of fire extinguisher is a stored-pressure extinguisher, which stores both a propellant (e.g. compressed gas) and the agent (e.g. water, foam, dry chemical) within the container. When you pull the pin and squeeze the handle on the top of the extinguisher, it releases the propellant, which forces the extinguishing agent out of the nozzle.

When Should Employees Use Fire Extinguishers?

Not every fire requires the use of a fire extinguisher. In fact, trying to put out a large or spreading fire on your own can be extremely dangerous.

Employees should only attempt to use a fire extinguisher if they feel confident and safe doing so, the fire is small and contained, and it hasn’t yet spread. If one or more of these conditions isn’t met, your employees should instead evacuate and call for professional help.

Appropriate Fire Extinguishers for Different Fires

There are different types of fires, and each requires a specific type of fire extinguisher to put it out safely and effectively. These types include:

Class A: For fires involving common materials like wood, paper, or fabric

Class B: For fires caused by flammable liquids like gasoline, oil, or paint

Class C: For fires triggered by electrical equipment like appliances or wiring

Class D: For fires sparked by combustible metals such as magnesium or lithium

Class K: For fires related to cooking oils and fats in commercial kitchens

It’s important your employees know which type of fire extinguisher to use in each situation to avoid making the fire worse or putting themselves in danger. Keep the appropriate types of fire extinguishers readily available and clearly labeled within your workplace.

Don’t let what could be a small and easily manageable fire turn into a devastating disaster. Take the time to teach your employees about fire extinguishers and give them the knowledge and confidence to act quickly in the event of a fire. This simple step could save lives and protect your business from potential destruction.