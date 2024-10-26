This is what Democracy Looks Like

By LaKeshia N. Myers

With early in person voting underway in Wisconsin and across the country, my heart has been filled with pride as I see lines of people waiting, (patiently and undeterred) to cast their votes. The political scientist in me is happy, because, for once, it seems as though the American electorate is waking from the apathetic slumber of voter apathy. It may sound harsh, but as a person who never misses an election, Election Day is probably my third favorite holiday (Mardi Gras is first; then Christmas, in case you were wondering).

This election cycle has been different. There was care, effort, and early movement on the ground. There has been extensive voter outreach from many organizations who have done the work to educate voters, explain the electoral process, and connect the dots from Washington, D.C. to Main Street, USA. If nothing else, I am proud of the activism I’ve seen from those who have been motivated and mobilized to invigorate others to participate. I have also seen a level of discernment and care when dealing with politically vulnerable members of the community. People who may not be regular voters; those who have grown weary and do not trust “the system.” Whereas they have been cast aside in previous elections as “unreachable”—this time around, their doors have been knocked on, they have been engaged, they have voiced their concerns, and hopefully they (and the political establishment of both parties) have realized that they are the “X factor.” The people whose voices are needed under the tent, at the table, and the real “word on the street.”

It is easy to be swept into the party rhetoric, but it is important to remember that the majority of Americans are not “card carrying members” of either political party. Meaning they do not know the inner workings of the party structure or the “business of politics.” What they do know, is how the cost of goods and services impacts their family’s bottom line. I have also been encouraged by the number of young people who are voting for the first time. The cheers at the polling station when they announce, “first time voter!!!”—makes me smile.

In ten days, our nation will finalize our decision for executive leadership in the White House. We will also have strengthened our democracy by doing the work of civically educating our electorate. I am happy to be a witness to and an active part of keeping the embers of Democracy burning. This is what Democracy looks like.