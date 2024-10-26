The Art of Slow Mornings: A Guide to Starting Your Day Right

Kweku’s Korner

By Demetria Garrett

In our fast-paced world, the way we begin our day can significantly impact our mental well-being and overall life satisfaction. While the internet bombards us with advice about 5 AM wake-ups and intensive morning routines, there’s growing evidence that a gentler approach might be more beneficial. The key to a fulfilling day might not lie in rushing to achieve more, but in mindfully easing into your morning.

The Power of a Slow Wake-Up

Research increasingly shows that allowing ourselves to wake up gradually can reduce stress and anxiety while promoting a positive mindset. Rather than jolting awake to an alarm and immediately diving into emails, taking time to transition from sleep to wakefulness can set a more intentional tone for the day ahead.

My personal morning practice begins with a few moments of quiet reflection while still in bed. This time allows thoughts to surface naturally, helping me process and organize them before the day’s demands begin. Only after this mental clearing do I review my planner and, finally, check my phone—a deliberate sequence that ensures I start the day on my terms rather than immediately responding to others’ needs.

Creating Sacred Morning Moments

Self-care rituals, even simple ones, can transform your morning experience. A basic skincare routine—cleansing, moisturizing, and applying sunscreen—becomes more than just maintenance when approached mindfully. These quiet moments of self-care serve as a bridge between rest and activity, helping to ground us in the present moment.

For parents, mornings offer unique opportunities to strengthen family bonds. Even with teenagers, gentle wake-up routines can nurture connection. A soft touch, a forehead kiss, or gentle back scratches create a safe space for children to transition into their day. When they’re ready to engage, practicing active listening—without judgment or interruption—encourages them to share their thoughts and concerns naturally.

Teaching Time Management Through Morning Routines

One of our primary responsibilities as parents is teaching children to manage their time effectively. While living in the moment has its place, teaching children to think ahead—at least 15 minutes into the future—helps develop crucial planning skills. This forward thinking transforms into a life skill that serves them well beyond their morning routine.

The foundation for a smooth morning actually begins the evening before. Establishing a routine of laying out the next day’s clothes and organizing backpacks eliminates morning stress and teaches valuable organizational skills. The goal isn’t to rush through mornings but to create space for unhurried connection and preparation.

The Simple Power of Making Your Bed

In a world of complexity, sometimes the simplest actions carry the most significance. Making your bed every morning might seem trivial, but it serves as a powerful anchor in daily life. This small accomplishment:

– Creates an immediate sense of order

– Provides a peaceful environment to return to

– Offers a consistent way to start each day

– Represents a small but meaningful achievement

More than just a household chore, a well-made bed transforms your bedroom into a sanctuary—a place that bookends your day with moments of peace and order, regardless of what happens in between.

These practices might seem simple, but their cumulative effect can be transformative. By approaching our mornings with intention and care, we don’t just start our days better—we build the foundation for a more balanced and fulfilling life.