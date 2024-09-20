Is America Ready for a Woman President?

By Dr. Yaounde Olu

Human perception is a very interesting phenomenon. Basically, a great many people make decisions and behave according to their perceptual biases, and not on logic. This is why the the decisions made in the voting booth are crucial; our future lives can be drastically influenced by the perception people have that are coming from a very flawed social media environment riddled with falsehoods. It appears that people will believe anything that is presented as truth when they allow their biases free reign.

This peculiar situation is one of the main reasons that people can look at Vice President Kamala Harris and say completely idiotic and untrue things about her. The Republican candidate that will face her at the polls on November 5, 2024, former president Donald J. Trump, has a large swath of the macho contingent of the human male family seeming securely in his pocket; their disregard and disrespect of womanhood is apparent in the things said about her that they accept as true.

For one, Trump insists on accusing Vice President Harris of being unintelligent and insists that she is progressing because of DEI clout. That is a crazy assumption! It is stupid to hold the opinion that to hear her opponents say absolutely ridiculous things about a woman whose parents were accomplished academics and who has been so successful that she has been an attorney general of the huge state of California; a Senator, and is currently serving as Vice President of the United States. It is frankly unsmart to believe that Kamala is unsmart!!!

One of the biggest ironies of this situation is that Donald Trump is not nearly as accomplished as Vice President Harris, but he has been given a pass to behave in an absurd manner. Examples of this? He is a convicted felon (34); has admitted to admiring autocrats; has tried to encourage the assassination of his former vice president who refused to toss the constitution so that he could reject the results of an election, and indirectly, was responsible for the deaths of at least 6 individuals who lost their lives during the January 6 2021? insurrection that he allegedly instigated.

Moreover, Trump has actually admitted to plans on becoming a dictator on day one if he is elected; has lied profusely almost every time he has opened his mouth, and has demonstrated an affinity for hateful behaviors. He has bragged about grabbing women by their private parts, and has been an overt bigot who attempted to get 5 youth executed for the attack on a Central Park jogger. It is said that he spent thousands of dollars toward this end, and has not expressed remorse even though the actual culprit came forth and admitted guilt.

Actually, in order to highlight the ridiculous situation that Americans are finding themselves as a result of being hoodwinked and bamboozled by Trump we can compare his behavior with that of Vice President Kamala Harris. Kamala has not been accused of the kind of wrongdoing attributed to Donald Trump. She has an exemplary career in holding those who are enemies of the community accountable. Ironically, a lot of people, especially Black people, are upset with her because she has held criminals who have been bad actors in the community accountable for their behavior. Many actually express hatred toward her because of how well she did her job!

Kamala Harris has not demonstrated the hatred that is the hallmark of the Trump campaign, yet she has born the brunt of an illogical opposition that is no doubt based on her gender! She has not promised to become a dictator; she has not tried to overthrow the government, and she has demonstrated an obvious intelligence in the face of her challenges. Even though this is the case, she is still treated like a pariah by too many people, especially a special contingent of Black people.

The upcoming presidential election is going to be one of the most important in the history of this country since its inception. This county prides itself on embracing the concept of freedom, even though it had its origins benefiting from slavery. And the hypocrisy is amplified by the embrace of a convicted felon over an accomplished prosecutor!

If people in our country are not able to rise above gender bias to understand the competence of a tried and true successful person in Kamala Harris, our country threatens to end up in an autocratic gutter. Aluta Continua!

The Chicago Crusader originally published this story at chicagocrusader.com.