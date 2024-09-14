We Are One: Remembering Frankie Beverly

By LaKeshia N. Myers

If ever there was an artist who single-handedly exemplified soul, funk, and the essence of Black joy, it was Frankie Beverly. Lead singer of the band Maze, Beverly’s music was (and still is) the soundtrack of Black Life. While Frankie Beverly was famous in most Black households, he nor his band ever received the accolades and recognition of mainstream media. Although Maze’s singles occasionally made it onto the Hot 100 and their albums reached number 25 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, they have never been nominated for a Grammy or any other major industry award.

The niche for the band, has been their consistent tour schedule and the loyalty of their fans. We love Frankie Beverly and Maze and they have continued to love us. It was a mutual connection we shared through the music. The message has always been one of love and uplift, and Frankie’s vocals were the icing on the cake.

I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Beverly earlier this year. He had just concluded his farewell tour with the band and had passed the lead vocalist baton to Tony Lindsay. As we were gathered to celebrate Juneteenth and Black Music Month, I was thankful that I had the opportunity to say, “thank you” to Frankie and let him know his music was the soundtrack of my life. As a child, I sang “joy and pain;” when faced with adversity, I was reminded of “Running away, leaving a bad situation.” As I became an adult, “Happy Feelins” led to “The Look in Your Eyes,” and the occasional questions “After the Morning After.” Never to be deterred if things didn’t work out, I remember to get “Back in Stride.”

That stride was one that Frankie Beverly hit and kept alive until the end. He was a musical ambassador of positivity and uplift. There is a reason that “Before I Let Go” is the official theme song of nearly every Black gathering. It is a signal to everyone in attendance that you are among family. Whether kin or acquaintance, if “Before I Let Go” is played, everybody sings loudly, and the electric slide is soon to follow.

My personal favorite is “We Are One.” The lyrics are poignant and true. I believe this is the legacy of Frankie Beverly, to remind us that in the end, we are in this together. We Are One. Thank you for the music, Frankie. It was truly a treasure.