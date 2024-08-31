Kamala Harris is Working for Everyday Milwaukeeans

By Kelton Buford

For many Americans and especially Black Americans, homeownership is wealth.

As a developer here in the City of Milwaukee, I’ve had the privilege of helping so many families achieve their dreams of having a home of their own.

Thanks to Vice President Harris’ American Rescue Plan Act, I have had the chance to work closely with Milwaukee’s HomeMKE program to renovate vacant homes and sell them at an affordable price. This program gives us the opportunity to revitalize our community and give Milwaukeeans the opportunity to purchase a home.

Kamala Harris is running a campaign to help families like the ones who have used HomeMKE. Harris proposed a sweeping set of policies to help families buy homes and ensure that those homes are affordable. The policies include a $25,000 tax credit for families who want to buy their first home and a $10,000 mortgage relief credit for middle-class first-time homebuyers.

At my firm, we offer a rent-to-own program so that everyone has the opportunity to own a home. $25,000 would already give our homebuyers that leg up on their road to homeownership. Vice President Harris has already delivered for Milwaukee and this proposal would continue to help our community.

Vice President Harris has also vowed to build 3 million new homes to end the shortage of housing across the country. Whether you want to rent or own, Kamala Harris has a plan for you.

This proposal makes me even more confident in supporting Vice President and Governor Tim Walz for President and Vice President. They’re working for everyday Americans.

They want to make life easier for us.

I can’t say the same about Donald Trump. He has a track record of making life more difficult for renters and has made it harder to purchase a home. He was even sued multiple times for engaging in race-based housing discrimination. As President, Donald Trump helped his wealthy friends instead of helping out middle-class families hoping to buy a home. And his extreme Project 2025 agenda would make things even more expensive for renters and families looking to buy a home.

To me, it’s simple. Kamala Harris will work for Wisconsinites. Donald Trump won’t. That’s why I’m proud to vote for the Harris-Walz ticket this November.