WNOV’s 9th Annual Resource Fair Highlights Commitment to Community

By Karen Stokes

The WNOV Community Resource Fair, held on Saturday, August 17, at the Clinton Rose Senior Center, has been active for nine years and the impact has consistently played a vital role in connecting community members with essential resources.

Multiple Milwaukee businesses joined forces to provide information and health services.

Over 400 community members came out to connect with these various resources and sources of support, an increase from 2023. The free event offered free food, music, activities for children, raffles, prizes, and an opportunity to meet and greet with WNOV radio hosts. Families enjoyed a range of activities, making the fair into a community celebration.

“We are the voice of the community so we would like everyone to come out and see all the resources. We want to help people financially with education, health, housing, and how to navigate life,” said WNOV General Manager, Mary Ellen Jones.

The Community Resource Fair co-sponsored by the City of Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee County is designed to address the diverse needs of the community and gives attendees the chance to engage directly with representatives from various organizations, learn about specific programs, and receive information.

“I heard on WNOV that they were having a resource fair and I would like to know what’s going on in this community,” said attendee Thelma Roberson.

Darren Deboe, program director of WNOV explains “There are resources like the New Pitts Mortuary for pre-planning, estate planning, things of that nature. It’s very important to know the resources available for everyday people. You never know when you’re going to need it. That’s why we do it.”

“We have a lot of vendors here that have the tools needed to elevate an individual’s life and help their families, so we try to provide the resources and the vendors to come and inform and educate the community,” Jones said. “This is the 9th resource fair, next year is the 10th and we’re going to do it big.”