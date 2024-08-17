Democratic Ground Game on Display in Wisconsin Primary Elections

Here’s what key races from Tuesday’s primary taught us heading into November

Wisconsin voters did it again: Bucking recent trends — and 176 years of history — Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly rejected two constitutional amendments on Tuesday.

The amendments would have removed the governor from spending decisions on federal funds. The governor has authority in certain instances to accept and expend federal funds without participation of the Legislature. Under the amendments, the governor could not have allocated federal funds without such approval. The Legislature would have had to approve such allocations through joint resolutions or legislative rules that, unlike state statutes, do not require the governor’s approval.

As we discussed in Monday’s Forward newsletter — sign up here — Democrats and their allies, who opposed the amendments, mobilized a much more robust opposition campaign. Those efforts succeeded, with “No” receiving almost 60% of the vote.

“Voters are clearly tired of these underhanded tactics and won’t be fooled by tricks and dishonesty,” said Kerry Schumann, executive director of Wisconsin Conservation Voters, one of the groups that opposed the amendments. “This is a victory for Wisconsin and will allow the efficient mobilization of federal funding when necessary for everything from natural disaster response to childcare services.”

The “Vote No” push was an early test of the Democratic ground game in a crucial battleground state in November’s presidential election. What did Tuesday show? Here’s how one Democratic politico described it to Wisconsin Watch: “Dems are So Back.”

Incumbents, incumbents, incumbents

Rep. Ryan Clancy, D-Milwaukee, a self-described socialist, survived a challenge from a well-funded opponent on Tuesday. He comfortably defeated Jarrod Anderson, according to the Associated Press, who was running on “Democratic unity.”

Clancy has ruffled feathers among some Democrats with his vocal opposition to the war in Gaza and his criticism of the Biden administration’s response to the conflict. It turns out that strong fundraising and high-profile endorsements weren’t enough to oust a far-left incumbent in this safe Democratic seat in Milwaukee.

Other incumbents facing spirited challenges who emerged victorious included Sen. Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac, who handily defeated election denier Timothy Ramthun; Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, who won against a Madison School Board member backed by more progressive Democrats; and Rep. John Spiros, who defeated Rep. Donna Rozar in a battle between two candidates claiming the incumbent mantle.

In the 24th Assembly District, state Sen. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, easily defeated Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, in a GOP primary that pitted an ally of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos against a Trump-backed outcast. Despite an endorsement from Trump, Brandtjen didn’t come close to winning the race. Knodl’s win was a notch in the belt for Vos, who still faces dissent among the Trump wing of the GOP. In Vos’ own primary his opponent dropped out but still garnered 31% support.

Cooke tops Shankland

Rebecca Cooke, a nonprofit founder and former political fundraiser, narrowly defeated state Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, in the Democratic primary in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. She will face first-term congressman Derrick Van Orden, the most vulnerable Republican in the Wisconsin delegation, in November in what limited public polling suggests will be a tight race.

The primary became contentious in its final weeks. Cooke, who has portrayed herself as an everywoman by leaning hard on her background as the daughter of dairy farmers, suggested that voters in the district were more interested in electing someone they can relate to than a “career politician,” a barb at Shankland, who has served in the Legislature since 2013.

Shankland, meanwhile, campaigned on her time in the Legislature, betting that voters would back a candidate with a background in bipartisan deal making. Outside of Wood and Portage counties — the latter of which is home to Shankland’s hometown — Cooke carried every other county in the district.

What we’re watching now: Can Democrats unite to defeat a vulnerable GOP incumbent after a tough primary?

Trump endorsement gives boost

Trump-endorsed candidate Tony Wied, a wealthy businessman who used to own a chain of dinosaur-themed gas stations, won a three-way primary to secure the GOP nomination in the state’s 8th Congressional District.

Wied topped former state Sen. Roger Roth, who finished in second, and current state Sen. André Jacque, R-Green Bay, in a contest where all three candidates sought to align themselves with the former president and current GOP nominee.

The winner of the GOP primary will now face Kristin Lyerly, an OB/GYN from De Pere, in November. She did not face a primary opponent and has spent recent weeks campaigning on lowering prescription drug prices and bolstering abortion rights.

We’re watching to see if a Democrat focused on abortion policy can contend with a Trump-backed candidate in this GOP-friendly district.

Experience matters, it seems

As we wrote about last month, two longtime prosecutors faced off Tuesday in the Republican primary for district attorney in Waukesha County — a race in which leadership style was a key distinction between the candidates.

The race, which was one of just four contested district attorney races in Wisconsin this year, pitted Lesli Boese against Mike Thurston, two of current Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper’s top deputies.

Boese narrowly won Tuesday, edging Thurston by 2,500 votes. Boese will be the county’s top prosecutor, deciding when an alleged criminal act should be prosecuted, giving her immense power and influence.

Boese (pronounced Bay-Z, like Jay-Z, as she says) has worked in the Waukesha County DA’s office for 29 years. She has led the office’s drug unit for the past eight years and was Opper’s top lieutenant during the trial of Darrell Brooks, who killed six people and injured dozens of others when he drove his car through a Christmas parade in 2021. Boese, 58, was endorsed by Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, a longtime player in Wisconsin Republican politics.

Thurston has been a prosecutor for 17 years, working in the Atlanta area, Milwaukee County and, since December 2015, in Waukesha County. He oversees the office’s sensitive crimes unit, which focuses on prosecuting cases involving child abuse and neglect, sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking. Thurston, 44, was endorsed by Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson.

After weeks of back-and-forth barbs, voters ultimately backed Boese, suggesting an experienced candidate can still beat a boisterous one.

This article first appeared on Wisconsin Watch and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.