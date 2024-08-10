Children of Longtime Milwaukee Anchor Bill Taylor Host Celebration of Life on Taylor’s Birthday

Milwaukee,– More than 120 people showed up in person and nearly 100 watched via live video stream as the youngest children of WTMJ-TV Anchor Bill Taylor hosted a celebration of life for him in Milwaukee on Saturday, August 3, what would have been his 80th Birthday. The African-themed celebration took place at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, 2620 W. Center Street, Milwaukee, WI 53206 and opened with drummers leading the family into the assembly, a performance by the Ko-Thi Dance Company and libations being poured in honor of Bill by Omotolokun Omokunde, who traveled from North Carolina to be a part of the ceremony.

Former TMJ4 anchor Vivian King walked the audience through a program that incorporated community and family reflections. Congresswoman Gwen Moore, representing Wisconsin’s 4th District, kicked off the community reflections, grateful for the August celebration that finally gave Milwaukeeans a time to grieve for the anchor many grew up watching on TV. At the time of Taylor’s death on May 8, the family had asked for privacy while they processed their grief. Longtime engineer, Tony Lucas, shared how Taylor helped him adjust to a station and industry that welcomed few African Americans when he started. Retired photojournalist Andrew Triplett talked about Bill Taylor the colleague-turned friend and big brother after they spent days covering stories and supporting each other far beyond the job.

Through career and family videos, those in attendance got to see Bill Taylor at work and at home. Taylor’s youngest daughter, Akua Taylor, opened her remarks by saying it was so good to be home. She talked about the impact of her father and then read an excerpt from a book he was writing about his life. Next up was Taylor’s youngest son, Kwao Taylor, sharing “Dad-isms” and stories about his father. In a surprise to the audience, he ended the celebration with an emotional tribute to his father, a rendition on the violin of “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke.

In lieu of flowers, the Taylor family asks that you donate to the Wisconsin Black Historical Society Museum (WBHSM), as Taylor was the inspiration for Clayborn Benson founding the institution.