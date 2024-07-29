Global Nonprofit DSNDP Volunteers From Wisconsin Participate in Cleanliness Drive

On July 28th, 2024, Wisconsin State residents joined hands as dedicated volunteers of the global non-profit organization Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP), in undertaking an Adopt-A-Highway cleanup drive in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) at W Parnell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53221, USA. This cleanliness drive by DSNDP drew 7 volunteers at Milwaukee County who collected 7 big-size bags of trash collecting around 110 pounds of waste.

In alignment with the motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one family), DSNDP aims to foster a brighter future by advocating for cleanliness drives in collaboration with the US government by undertaking nationwide cleanliness drives since July 2022. These activities are executed under the guidance of the organization’s founders Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari.

Earlier in Wisconsin, the organization also carried out other cleanliness activities via Adopt- a Highway initiative involving a total of 16 volunteers who worked for around 26 volunteer hours, collecting 13 bags of waste resulting in approx. 195 pounds of trash.

Within the North American continent, DSNDP continues to collaborate with 18 states and 73 cities nationwide for a nationwide cleanliness drive including 23 different programs such as Adopt-Highway/Park/Beach/ Street/ River, etc. During these cleanliness drives, DSNDP has successfully engaged 2120 volunteers, actively collecting more than 34000 pounds of trash, resulting in significant cost savings for the government. The organization has received accolades from various state and county governments in the form of 53 certificates and 51 signboards within the nation.

The organization is also involved in tree plantation across 15 states and 33 cities within the US. DSNDP is also involved in health initiatives such as the Women’s Cancer Awareness Conference successfully hosted in February 2023 and blood/ plasma donation drives in Canada and the United States in recent years. DSNDP also recently organized a Mega Cleanliness Drive and Tree Conservation Event across 21 locations simultaneously to celebrate Earth Day 2024.

For more information, please visit http://www.dsndp.com.