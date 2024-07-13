Lamplighters

By Dr. Cullen A. Carey

The 2024 International Youth Leadership Conference (IYLC) was a phenomenal event, marking the grand kickoff of the Grand Conclave of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. This flagship youth event was filled with enriching activities, inspiring speeches, and valuable learning experiences. Here’s a comprehensive recap of the highlights from this year’s conference.

Day 1: Exploring History and Building Financial Foundations

Black History Bus Tour

The conference began with a Black History Bus Tour, offering participants an educational journey through significant landmarks. This tour was a deep dive into the rich history and contributions of African Americans, setting an educational tone for the conference.

Sun Country Presentations: Financial Literacy

Next, Sun Country delivered presentations on financial literacy, empowering young attendees with crucial knowledge to build strong financial foundations. These sessions were aimed at equipping the youth with the skills to manage their finances and make informed economic decisions.

Black History Quiz Bowl

The Black History Quiz Bowl brought excitement and friendly competition, testing participants’ knowledge of African American heritage. This engaging activity not only fostered camaraderie but also highlighted the importance of historical awareness.

NAACP: Civic Engagement

Sessions led by the NAACP focused on civic engagement, emphasizing the importance of active participation in community and societal affairs. These discussions underlined the role of civic duty in effecting positive change and the power of collective action.

Elevate: Transferring Pain Into Purpose Through Mindful Mastery

The day concluded with the “Elevate” workshop, which focused on personal growth through mindfulness. Participants learned how to channel their challenges into purposeful actions, fostering resilience and mastery over their personal development.

Day 2: Fostering Growth Mindsets

The second day was highlighted by a welcome from Grand Basileus Ricky L. Lewis and Major General Dave Wilson from the US Army. This day focused on cultivating growth mindsets through a series of workshops and activities.

Workshops with “GROWTH MINDSETS!!

Participants engaged in various workshops designed to promote growth mindsets, encouraging them to embrace challenges, persist in the face of setbacks and see effort as a path to mastery. These sessions were instrumental in nurturing a positive and proactive approach to personal and academic growth.

Day 3: Technological Insights and Civil Rights Reflections

Discussions with Industry Leaders

This session featured discussions with representatives from MIC, Amazon, and an online school developer. These interactions provided attendees with insights into the latest technological advancements and career opportunities in these leading industries.

AI Version of Rosa Parks

One of the highlights was interacting with an AI version of Rosa Parks. This innovative session allowed participants to pose questions about the civil rights movement and gain profound insights into her thoughts and experiences during that pivotal period. It was a powerful reminder of the enduring impact of civil rights leaders.

Complimentary Books Distribution

Omega Psi Phi demonstrated its commitment to education by distributing complimentary books to all participants, promoting a love for reading and continuous learning among the youth.

Cybersecurity Challenge

The conference concluded on a high note with the Mobile Omega Lamplighters—D’Anthony Washam, Brent Harris, and Marcus Jordan—winning first place in a cybersecurity challenge. Their victory earned them a $1000 scholarship and free classes to get certified in cybersecurity, showcasing their technical skills and highlighting the importance of cybersecurity in today’s digital world.

Continuing the Legacy

The 2024 International Youth Leadership Conference has been a remarkable event, filled with educational opportunities, inspirational sessions, and valuable networking. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity remains dedicated to inspiring, educating, and empowering the next generation of leaders. The IYLC continues to be a beacon of hope and growth for young individuals, preparing them to take on future challenges with confidence and competence.