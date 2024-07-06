Lessons From Relocation

Kweku’s Korner

By Jamaal E. Smith, MPA

Two years ago, my wife Shvon and I made a very difficult decision to relocate to Charlotte, NC as I received an opportunity to work for the American Heart Association. After graduating from Alabama State University in 2006, I moved back to Milwaukee in January 2007 to be closer to my parents. Shortly thereafter, Shvon relocated to Milwaukee after our wedding in August of that same year. For fifteen years, we called Milwaukee home and welcomed our son Aaron in May 2008. During that time, I was able to reconnect with past friends, build new relationships, and work tirelessly alongside amazing advocates who are dedicated to improving the health and sanctity of the beloved city we called home.

Through the ebbs and flows of service to the people of Milwaukee, I was reminded of the importance of dedication, sacrifice, collaboration, family, and community while also learning the true meaning of self-love and identity. When I returned to Milwaukee, I hadn’t the slightest inclination of the journey I would endure; however, the Jamaal who returned in 2007 had completely morphed into an unapologetic soldier for truth, justice, and freedom.

I would be remiss and lacking in transparency if I didn’t acknowledge the many difficult days and nights that accompanied being in service. There were many days met with pain, anger, frustration, and sheer emotion. When noted author James Baldwin said, “To be Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a rage almost all of the time”, I felt that to my core. Conversely, I was reminded that “almost” is the operative word because, through those tough times, I still believed that joy would come in the morning. I can say with confidence that I have Milwaukee to thank for me becoming the man, husband, father, and fighter that I am today, and for that, I am eternally grateful.

Although we have lived in Charlotte for over two years now, we are still in the phase of newness. Our son struggled with the transition given Milwaukee was all he knew for his entire life and his initial feelings of anger and disappointment were present. We had gone from being surrounded by family and friends to the place of the unknown. Yet, we refused to give in to those intrusive thoughts of potential failure and remained steadfast to what we knew was the right decision for our family. The Milwaukee resolve in all of us (my wife is an honorary Milwaukeean since she is originally from New York) had shown itself strong again. Even though we are happy in Charlotte, Milwaukee will always hold a special place in our hearts.