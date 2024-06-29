The history of journalism spans the growth of technology and trade, marked by the advent of specialized techniques for gathering and disseminating, information on a regular basis that caused, as one history of journalism surmises, the steady increase of “the scope of news available to us and the speed with which it is transmitted”. Before the printing press was invented word of mouth was the primary news source.

The word-of-mouth transmission of news was highly unreliable and died out with the invention of the printing press.

Newspapers (and to a lesser extent, magazines) have been the primary medium of journalists since the 18th century.

The Milwaukee Courier used Cold type typesetters, who could type the text without worrying about the letter spacing, save copy to a tape drive and print out later, and other similar not-quite-computing advantages.

As the body text process improved, so did the process for producing headlines, ad text, and so on. There were a variety of machines that used photo-negative fonts, with lenses to change sizes, to create headlines, and such.

The computing industry was beginning to blossom, and it went from paper tape with holes to floppy disks, to building phototypesetting that calculated lines.

Most newspapers used their dark room, the Milwaukee Courier advanced to using a dark room.

In the past 60 years technology has improved with the transmission of news and the Milwaukee Courier has continued to advance with the times, Informing the Milwaukee community and its readers.

Milwaukee Courier continues to be known as “The Newspaper You Can Trust”