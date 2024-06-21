Kweku’s Korner

By Darryl Moore

Fathers, as the head, AUTOMATICALLY TEACH their children whether they live in the house with their children or not.

However, subconsciously they will ONLY TEACH them, WHAT SIMON SAYS!

SO MY QUESTION TODAY IS WHO’S YOUR SIMON SAYS?

If you are your own Simon Says ALONE, you are liable to say and do anything that you think is right!

Let’s use SIMON PETER as an example:

IN Matthew 16:16 Peter emphatically proclaims that Jesus is “the Messiah, the Son of the Living God!” and Jesus calls him blessed and states that this was revealed to him ONLY by God the Father!

BUT LATER IN THE SAME CHAPTER IN VERSE 22 Peter rebukes Jesus when HE predicts HIS death and says “NEVER LORD” “THIS SHALL NEVER HAPPEN TO YOU!”

To which, Jesus says “GET THEE BEHIND ME SATAN!”

WHEN EMOTIONS ARE INVOLVED, JUST LIKE PETER OFTEN TIMES WE MAY BYPASS GOD AND DO WHATEVER WE BELIEVE IS BEST, BUT CAN BE HORRIBLY WRONG!

WE MUST TEACH OUR CHILDREN THAT GOD MUST BE OUR SIMON SAYS AND NOT OURSELVES.

I honor my earthly father, Nathaniel Moore, but he has wisely taught me that, while he can give me guidance, true insight and understanding is only revealed from God!

Prayer is good, BUT WE MUST ALSO READ THE WORD!

Over 4 years ago, God blessed me with the UNDERSTANDING (referenced in Proverbs 4:7) to parent my daughter Sydney differently which greatly enhanced our relationship!

A PERSON MAY BE VERY SMART BUT STILL HAVE NO UNDERSTANDING!

Last year, God spoke to my heart and told me that I had done a GREAT JOB of making sure that my children and family were in church. BUT HE DIDN’T STOP THERE.

HE CONTINUED AND SAID ……

but a POOR JOB of teaching them to study the WORD for themselves!!

Therefore my wife, Cottrina and I started having Family Time where we spent time as a family reading the WORD and bonding with each other.

STUDYING, WILL EQUIP OUR CHILDREN AND GIVE THEM A STRONG LINE OF DEFENSE SO THEY ARE NOT DEFEATED BY SATAN, SITUATIONS OR LIFE CIRCUMSTANCES.

EVERY GOOD FATHER WANTS THE BEST FOR THEIR CHILDREN.

AND TRIES TO TEACH THEM, BUT IT DOESN’T ALWAYS GO OVER AS WE WOULD LIKE OR EXPECT. THIS WAS ALSO THE CASE REGARDING MY SON, DJ,

UNTIL GOD TOLD TO ME TO STOP TALKING SO MUCH, AND START TEACHING HIM TO STUDY THE BOOK OF PROVERBS.

Typically having even a 10 minute conversation with him is not that common! However, on 12th, before we dropped DJ off for college in Arkansas, he and I spoke for over an hour about verses that he highlighted which stood out to him from 3 chapters he read in Proverbs and how they applied to life.

I can truly say that he is growing in wisdom and we are bonding more day by day.

REMEMBER

Proverbs 3:6

IN ALL THY WAYS ACKNOWLEDGE HIM, AND HE SHALL DIRECT THY PATHS.