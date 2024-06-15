Two Truths & A Lie: Understanding the Milwaukee Public Schools Debacle

By LaKeshia N. Myers

I am MPS Proud. From Lloyd Street Global Education School, Grand Avenue Middle School, to Rufus King High School (aka the best school anywhere), my K-12 experience in Milwaukee Public Schools was one that I have often extolled and at times wax nostalgic for. I am also ashamed of MPS; ashamed of the persistently low student performance, intra-district inequity among schools, and the lack of urgency to do anything to change the tide. The fiscal mismanagement and reporting issues that have come to light in the past few weeks have only underscored the feelings I’ve harbored for many years.

At Thursday evening’s school board meeting, I sat and observed the room. I saw parents, teachers, students, and community stakeholders mobilized in response to the 2024-25 district budget. Teachers, represented by the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association (MTEA), argued in favor of budget passage. MTEA members cited job stability and increased wages as key reasons for passage. Conversely, other parents, students, and community members questioned how the 2024-25 proposed budget could be considered, given the newfound knowledge that the district’s fiscal house was in disarray and the proposed budget was based on faulty information. How could the district justify cutting 288 staff positions despite passing a $252 million dollar referendum? Others asked about the “right-sizing” of classrooms and schools. While others had concerns about equity in schools offering sports, physical education classes, music, and arts programs. There were multiple questions but very few answers.

At times, the arguments of members of the audience on both sides of the issue mirrored each other. Everyone agreed teachers should be paid more. Everyone agreed students should have the resources necessary to succeed. What was missing were specific plans to do any of that from the people tasked with ensuring it could happen, the MPS Board of Directors. Instead of hashing out specifics of possible changes to the budget, the board voted to pass the 2024-25 budget, as presented, and amend it after the start of the school year through an amendment process. In essence, passing the budget now, to adjust for reality in October.

My fear is, that what is to come, may be worse than what it is today. I do not know that the school board fully understands how their decision-making on this budget can impact the fiscal health of the district for years to come. With $35-$50 million dollars looming in repayment to the state, discussion of state dissolution and/or restructuring of MPS, parents threatening to exit the district, and public trust in the board at an all-time low, the odds are not in MPS’s favor.

Pride and shame, two truths. Teachers deserving better compensation, students deserving adequately resourced schools. My love for this district and my disdain for how it handles business are two things I, like most of the public, must grapple with. Two truths, confounded by one looming lie. I hope the board of school directors realizes the gravity of this situation and acts in the best interest of students.