The Long Road to Justice: A Call for Reparations for African Americans

By KaliMaa Free

Do you want to hear a crazy reparation story? After the Haitian revolution in 1807, former French colonists were compensated up to $300 for each enslaved person who was freed. In total, Haiti was ordered to pay 21 billion dollars, which would be equivalent to about 522.58 billion dollars in 2024, in reparations to their former colonizers for their loss of “property” enslaved humans, while formerly enslaved Haitians received nothing (Jackson, 2021). While the specifics of reparations for African Americans may be debated, the moral and practical necessity of providing redress and repair is clear, given the enduring traumas of slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, and ongoing violent racism that has hurt Black people and humanity for generations. The moral commitment to reparations can heal past human rights violations and bring racial justice by increasing opportunities for African Americans to build generational wealth.

According to Merriam-Webster.com, the definition of reparations is; A. repairing or keeping in repair B. reparations plural : the act of making amends, offering expiation, or giving satisfaction for a wrong or injury : something done or given as amends or satisfaction: the payment of damages specifically : compensation in money or materials payable by a defeated nation for damages to or expenditures sustained by another nation as a result of hostilities with the defeated nation. According to the United Nations, “Basic Principles and Guidelines on the Right to Remedy and Reparations” should include: restitution, compensation, rehabilitation, satisfaction, and a guarantee that it will not happen again. Current research has publicized different efforts to claim reimbursement and repayment for injustices such as horrific historical events like the Tulsa Massacre of 1921, Atlanta Race Riots of 1906 and public lynchings which were finally established as hate a crime, subject to criminal penalties only as of 2020. Also, recent legislation in California and Indiana suggested lawmakers and politicians are working to establish programs such as financial assistance for homeowners and even advocating for incarcerated people’s basic rights as a form of repair (Fry, 2024).

Reparations can come in all forms including compensation/financial assistance, rehabilitation, formal apologies, guarantees of non-repetition, and satisfaction (Humanitarian Law). Some people develop more unique solutions customized for their state budget, situation, or what they are specifically looking for. Advocates tend to look deeper into government budgets to formulate a realistic agreement of what needs to be done to further work toward satisfied descendants. Creating a plan that works for not just the community, but the people in power helps the situation come to a better conclusion. Reparations can come in many forms, but satisfaction among the African Americans being affected by the decision matters the most.

Today, the average white family has roughly 10 times the amount of wealth as the average Black family (Oliver Shapiro 2019). African Americans need to be able to generate wealth, but this can be a challenge due to the systemic and blatant racism we still face. Black families around the country suffer from the lack of opportunities to produce more revenue to support their families and communities. Japanese Americans have received $1.5 billion in reparations for those included in World War II or US based concentration camps. Other examples of reparations are $230 million to Japanese Canadians, and $25 Million to Holocaust survivors (Benton-Lewis, BRC). So why haven’t we received anything? African Americans are owed reparations due to centuries of systemic genocide including enslavement, lynching, segregation, exploitation, and racist attacks which have resulted in traumas and disparities that need repair and are long overdue.

One way to fight for reparations for African Americans is to support and advocate for legislation that addresses the historical injustices and systemic racism that have disproportionately affected the African American community. This can include supporting initiatives such as HR 40, which calls for a commission to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans. Additionally, individuals can educate themselves and others about the history of slavery, segregation, and discrimination in the United States and the ongoing impact of these injustices on African American communities. This can help build awareness and support for reparations efforts, which can ultimately provide a better understanding of the community, and gives the government more of a reason to reimburse Black people.

The United States as a nation has freedom, justice, and equality embedded in its constitution. Our government can rectify this contradiction by finally redeeming and recognizing its contribution to the Holocaust of African Americans. We built the entire world economy, for free.

In conclusion, the time has come for America to acknowledge the debt owed to African Americans for centuries of injustice and oppression, and to take meaningful action toward reparations. Until we address the past as a nation, we cannot truly move forward.