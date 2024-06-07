10 Years of No Menthol Sunday: Faith Based Community Remains Steadfast in Commitment to Save Black Lives

No Menthol Sunday is The Center for Black Health & Equity’s annual call to action highlighting the detrimental impact of tobacco on Black Health. May 19, 2024 marked the 10th anniversary of No Menthol Sunday. Across the nation faith communities engaged in activities to shed light on the harm that tobacco, particularly mentholated tobacco products, cause on Black communities.

In Wisconsin 9 out of 10 African Americans who smoke, use menthol. The addictive nature of menthol flavored tobacco contributes to adult smoking rate for African Americans in Wisconsin of 30%, nearly triple the rate of whites.

“Wisconsin has been participating in No Menthol Sunday since its inception. Because of the deceitful and predatory marketing practices of the tobacco industry, we see menthol as a social justice issue,” said Lorraine Lathen, Director of the Wisconsin African American Tobacco Prevention Network.

Lathen is not alone. Across the nation on May 19, clergy and communities of faith united to speak out against Big Tobacco and the postponement of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) proposed rule to remove menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars from the market.

Speaking of communities of faith, Pastor Steven Tipton of El Bethel COGIC in Milwaukee expressed, “We need to be the voice that advocates for change, even all the way to the White House. People are dying of smoking related diseases, heart disease, lung cancer, throat cancer. As well as children with asthma [from] second-hand smoke.” (WUGA -University of Georgia radio interview)

Pastor Sean Tatum of Mission Temple Church in Milwaukee, expressed similar sentiments.

“We’re all doing it at the same time. As faith leaders, we’ve always talked about the importance of living a healthy life. The Scriptures tell us that our bodies are the temple of the Holy Spirit.” (Augustin Texas, KXAN TV interview)

The clergy is supported by Representative Lakeshia Myers.

“As a legislator, it is my goal to effectively ban menthol products in the state of Wisconsin. This is a public health issue and one that deserves community support and advocacy,” wrote Myers in a recent op-ed.

Research shows that removing menthol from cigarettes will save 654,000 lives within 40 years, including the lives of 255,000 Black Americans.

Beyond No Menthol Sunday, Milwaukee’s faith community continues to demonstrate its steadfast commitment to raising awareness on tobacco industry tactics and to saving Black lives. They are supported by The African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council, The Center for Black Health and Equity, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, NAACP, American Lung Association, Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, and many others.

To learn more, visit jumpatthesunllc.com.

