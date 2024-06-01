Donald Trump puts NRA over Wisconsin Lives

By David Crowley

Milwaukee County Executive

Last weekend, Donald Trump spent his limited free time on the trail courting the gun lobby – delivering the keynote speech at the NRA’s annual meeting in Dallas, Texas. This is no surprise.

As President, Donald Trump said there was “no bigger fan” of the NRA than him. He promised to block bipartisan common sense gun safety measures, opposed a federal ban on assault weapons, and rolled back efforts like background checks that would keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.

Donald Trump’s unwavering loyalty to the NRA has had devastating consequences for communities like Milwaukee. Under his leadership, there was a 33% rise in homicides and a 20% increase in violent crime in Wisconsin. More guns on the street put our families at greater risk, but Trump’s actions have made it clear that he prioritizes the gun lobby over the safety of Wisconsinites.

Meanwhile, President Biden and Vice President Harris have stood up to the NRA to pass the most significant federal gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years and are running to finish the job and ban assault weapons. The Biden-Harris administration has already taken historic actions to tackle gun violence, including closing background check loopholes, combating deadly ghost guns, and establishing a White House office of Gun Violence Prevention.

The Biden-Harris administration understands that tackling gun violence is not just about getting guns off our streets, it also requires working with local leaders and investing in communities. In my State of the County speech earlier this year, I announced that the Department of Health and Human Services would be partnering with community justice partners and grassroots leaders in Milwaukee to stop gun violence and support our youth.

My Credible Messenger Program partners with local organizations to provide mentorship, life-coaching, and more to young Milwaukeeans who have been involved in gun violence. Thanks to President Biden’s investments in our city, we have the resources we need to make these community-based approaches work.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes nearly $37 million to revitalize Milwaukee’s 6th Street Corridor, a neighborhood torn apart by highway construction. The administration has also invested $70 billion to ensure that small, disadvantaged businesses across the country, including right here in Milwaukee, have the support they need to thrive and strengthen our community.

Local leaders like myself have been on the front lines of the gun violence epidemic. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in Milwaukee to decrease homicides, but it would not have been possible without President Joe Biden’s bold leadership to keep our families safe. That’s why it is so critical to have someone like him in the White House who supports our efforts at the federal level. Unlike Donald Trump, who has repeatedly caved to the NRA, President Biden stands with us. The choice this November could not be more clear.