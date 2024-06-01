Kweku’s Korner

By Derrick “Baba” Rogers

In the West African language of Kiswahili, the term “Baba” is defined as “father” or “wise man” and denotes honor and respect to those it is conferred to. I am humbled to share that over the past 25 years I have been blessed by some in Milwaukee’s Black community to be referred to by this moniker (as a nickname by some; as title by others). However, it is one who comes before me, my father Lary Rogers, whom I lovingly refer to as my “Baba Supreme,” who in this season reminds me of the critical attributes and countenance that best exemplify Black fatherhood.

Author Stephanie Lahart once penned,

“Black fatherhood is an incomparable gift to Black men that truly comprehend what it means to be called daddy, father, or pops. What a privilege it is to raise a child with patience, understanding, support, encouragement, discipline, and unconditional love. It is an absolute honor.”

Reflecting on my 59 years of life in relationship with my own “Baba Supreme”, I find was able to witness one of the most admirable and committed attempts by a Black man at “walking the walk” that Lahart describes and who qualifies as an example of what many wonderful Black “babas” have always exhibited:

Patience was a Baba Supreme with high level carpentry and automotive repair abilities calmly and enduringly attempting to teach these crucial competencies to his clumsy handed 12 yr. old son who he recognizes as uninterested in refurbishing or mending anything but a torn page on one of his Marvel comic books.

Understanding was a Baba Supreme that recognized early on that his son possessed a gift for knowledge acquisition and a love for reading, and thus made the decision to build his son a study desk with his own bare hands and says, “That’s where you do what you do.”

Support and Encouragement was a Baba Supreme who from the mid 70’s to early 80’s made what he felt was the best choice in sending his academically high achieving son to culturally insensitive majority white schools on the east side of Milwaukee and Brown Deer. However, he had the wherewithal to do all within his power to surround his son with the loving networks, soulful insights, and psychosocial support mechanisms to navigate that treacherous educational terrain.

Discipline was a Baba Supreme with the physical presence and firm vernacular that made it clear that his son’s deviations from acceptable standards of behavior would be dealt with swiftly, firmly, and with lasting impression.

Unconditional Love was a Baba Supreme witnessing his Black son’s poor decisions and never passing judgment as he spoke correction regarding the truth of these silly, messy, and potentially dangerous decisions.

I thank God for my own Baba Supreme and what he modeled and proclaim that these qualities abound in Milwaukee’s Black community. On this Father’s Day let us continue to acknowledge and cultivate all our Baba Supremes as they leave a life affirming inheritance for generations to come.