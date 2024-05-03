An Ode to the Journey of Mental Health

Kweku’s Korner
By Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi
In the Beginning…
Your life is over in a dash
The dash between two dates
We all have a destiny
We all have a fate
But something is not right
No need to debate
Only a few can relate
To the overload of mess
Served on my plate.
I want to ask for help
And not be judged
I was told to pray it away
I wanted help from above
I wanted help yesterday
Maybe if I ignore it
It will go away
Downhill with no breaks….
It didn’t go away
It metastasized
In thoughts of
Homicide and suicide
I drink a lot to keep
It down inside
A stick in my veins
A little tickle to my nose
Temporary Relief
From my head to my toes
I just keep it in the closet
“I’m good, no one can tell.”
This is a lie I can continue to sale.
But then I fell down cause
I was so high.
But when I fell
I saw I failed.
The mirror was In my daughter’s eyes.
I have to admit it.
I cannot run anymore
I need some help
Please give me some
Options to explore.
Rock bottom is a bottomless pit…
Better yet, I will explore what is Best for me.
I don’t want medication
I don’t need therapy.
I just need a
Minute to figure it out.
Give me
The benefit of the doubt. The cycle repeats
I fall and ask for help, again. I understand
I need help.
I can’t do it by myself.
I need help to win.
I get the help.
I reject the help.
I will explore what is
Best for me.
I don’t want medication
I don’t need therapy.
I just need a
Minute to figure it out.
Give me the
Benefit of the doubt.
Repeat the cycle
I fall, get help but then
rely on myself.
I will explore what is best for me……
I recognize this cycle
and repeat it again.
This loop must stop,
like this I cannot win.
I surrender all but I will take accountability,
Get me some help take me to therapy.
Taking the first step…
I’ll take the first step.
I don’t want to die by myself.
I don’t want to die.
Not maximizing my
best self.
It’s not just therapy.
That is just the beginning,
Mind Body and Soul
Diet Sleep and Exercise
Holistic Healing!
This is a daily war
some battles I will not win.
But when I fall, I won’t stop, I will get up again and again.
Mental Health is a journey. It is different for everyone. The more we work on it proactively, the more we can minimize the ill effects of years of untreated trauma. Often times, we mask our pain and hurt in other self injurious behavior. It may be presented as anger, isolation, depression, drug abuse, gambling, hyper sexual, overspending, self-harm. When you see behavior that is contrary to well-being; (1) do not ignore it and (2) do not dismiss it. What you can do is: (1) seek help before you think you need it; (2) stick with interventions, it is rarely a quick fix; and (3) know love is always the key ingredient to any therapeutic outcome.