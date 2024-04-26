Packaging manufacturers have a variety of coding and marking equipment options available. Familiarize yourself with the different types and their benefits.

Coding and marking equipment allow manufacturers to add important information, such as product codes, expiration dates, and barcodes, on their packaging. This information is crucial for tracking and tracing products, ensuring compliance with regulations, and maintaining quality control.

There are various types of coding and marking equipment available in the market today. Each type has its own unique features and benefits. Let’s take a look at some of the most commonly used types of coding and marking equipment in packaging.

Inkjet Printers

Inkjet printers utilize tiny droplets of ink to create prints on different package substrates, from cardboard and paper to plastics and metals. They are versatile and work well for high-speed production lines, making them ideal for large-scale packaging operations. Inkjet printers also generate high-resolution prints. This allows for detailed and precise coding and marking.

Inkjet printers come in various configurations; for example, there are handheld printers and inline printers that can be seamlessly integrated into packaging lines. There are also specialized inkjet printers designed for printing on specific surfaces, such as food-grade inks intended for direct contact with consumable products.

Laser Coders

Laser coders use a focused laser to etch codes and markings onto packaging materials. These machines are known for their high-speed capabilities, making them ideal for fast-paced production lines. They also offer a wide range of colors and fonts, giving manufacturers more flexibility in their design options. However, they can be costly and require specialized training for operation and maintenance.

Thermal Transfer Overprinters (TTO)

TTO technology transfers ink from a ribbon onto a surface using heat. It’s a common choice for flexible packaging, labels, and gloss cardboard. Unlike other methods, TTO doesn’t use solvents, making it environmentally friendly. TTO produces high-quality, durable prints but can be slower compared to other methods and may not be the best choice for some non-porous surfaces.

Print and Apply Labelers

Print and apply labelers are versatile machines that can print and apply labels directly onto packaging materials. They use thermal transfer or direct thermal printing technology, making them ideal for variable information such as barcodes, expiration dates, and batch numbers. These labelers offer high-speed printing and application capabilities but may not be suitable for surfaces with uneven textures.

Handheld Coders

For businesses with smaller operations or those that require flexibility and mobility, handheld coders offer a practical solution. They offer the freedom to mark products wherever needed without requiring a dedicated space on the production line. However, the manual aspect can limit speed and consistency, and they might not be suitable for all packaging types.

There are many types of coding and marking equipment used in packaging, and each has its unique strengths. Manufacturers should carefully consider their production needs and packaging requirements to determine the most suitable coding solution for their business. By investing in the right equipment, manufacturers can ensure compliance, enhance traceability, and strengthen their brand integrity.