Kweku’s Korner

By Dr. LaKia Brown

Mental health encompasses a range of disorders that affect mood, thought processes, and behavior. Inherited traits may contribute to the development of mental health issues, while environmental exposures before birth and brain chemistry irregularities can also play a role.

One in five individuals endure mental health issues, which can significantly affect their overall wellbeing and health. Chiropractic care has been shown to be effective in managing symptoms of mental health issues through holistic treatments aimed at improving overall health.

The nervous system is the key to emotional and psychological health, and chiropractic care aims to maximize its potential for improved overall wellbeing. Chiropractic care can improve the autonomic nervous system by removing nerve interference, allowing for better regulation of the sympathetic nerves that control the brain’s fight or flight mechanism.

By leveraging these mechanisms, individuals can better manage the stress of mental health issues.

Chiropractors use their hands to apply a controlled force to manipulate the spinal joint, resulting in a sudden and precise movement during the chiropractic adjustment.

Chiropractic adjustment is another term for spinal manipulation.

Consulting with a chiropractor involves a detailed examination to pinpoint areas of the spine that can be treated with manipulation for optimal results. By adjusting the spine, several effects may manifest:

When spinal vertebrae are out of place, it can put pressure on the nerves and disrupt body function. As the nervous system permeates the entire body, a nerve blockage can have a range of effects on multiple areas. After determining the source of the issue, the chiropractor will propose a course of action that could include regular appointments and associated therapies like massage or meditation.

When the spine is manipulated, it improves blood circulation, which enables the muscles to relax. This is due to the increased blood flow throughout the body, reducing muscle tension. Certainly, this can be a valuable therapeutic tool for individuals with mental health conditions.

Chiropractic adjustments trigger the body to release hormones such as cortisol, neurotensin, and oxytocin, which have a positive impact on pain management, neuro communication, and social bonding, while also blocking pain caused by inflammation.

Chiropractic care incorporates a mind-body approach to identify and address problem areas, encompassing adjustments, exercise, diet, and supplements to help manage high blood pressure, sleep difficulties, fatigue, stress, anxiety, depression, sadness, and stiffness. With chiropractic care, all aspects are thoroughly examined.

For those struggling with mental health issues, seeking professional help from a mental health professional is strongly advised. Additionally, incorporating a chiropractor into your medical team can provide comprehensive holistic benefits and lead to a better quality of life.

LaKia Brown DC, CCSP®, ICSC, is a graduate of Sherman College of Chiropractic and has been in practice for 13 years. Dr. Brown currently serves on various American Chiropractic Association’s committees and Sports Council. She is the alternate representative for District I of the Indiana State Chiropractic Association, and owner of Back in Motion Sports & Chiropractic LLC in Merrillville, IN.