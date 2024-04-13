Stress Relief: The Road to Mental Wellness

Kweku’s Korner

By Lia A. Knox, Ph.D., MS., LPC.

Mental Wellness Expert / Licensed Professional Counselor / Consultant/ Public Speaker Owner of Knox Behavioral Health Solutions/ Co-founder of Black Space Inc.

Hey there, my amazing community! Have you ever wondered what “mental wellness” really means and how to achieve it? If so, you’re in the right place! Mental wellness means feeling good mentally, handling life’s ups & downs, and still being able to learn, work, have fun, and connect with others in a positive way. Stress relief plays a crucial role in achieving this balance.

Now, let’s dive into a topic that affects us all: STRESS. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of stress is crucial. It’s like that distant cousin who shows up unannounced at family gatherings, disrupting the peace when you least expect it. Maybe you’re experiencing frequent headaches, constant fatigue, or a knot in your stomach that won’t seem to loosen. Or perhaps you find yourself snapping at loved ones over the smallest things, feeling overwhelmed by the simplest tasks, or tossing and turning at night. Sound familiar? Those are all red flags, signaling that stress has taken up residence in your life.

But fear not, my friends! Here are some strategies to kick stress to the curb:

Mindfulness Meditation: It’s not just a trend. It’s vital for stress relief. Take a few moments daily to focus on the present moment. The sounds around you, the feeling of your feet on the ground. Trust me, it works wonders. Now, breathe. Notice the sensation of your breath as you take a deep breath in through your nose…. slowly……out through your mouth… as you relax. Set Boundaries: As members of the African-American community, we often carry the weight of others’ expectations, cultural pressures, and systemic challenges on our shoulders. But guess what? It’s okay to say no. Repeat after me: “No” is a complete sentence. Set clear boundaries with yourself and others, and don’t be afraid to enforce them. Your mental health depends on it. Seek Support: As social creatures, we thrive on human connection and community support. Reach out to your tribe-friends, family, or support groups-who uplift and empower you. Share your struggles, victories, journey toward mental wellness. Strength comes in numbers. You’ll be amazed at the strength and resilience you find in solidarity with others who understand and support you. Self-Care: It’s not just about bubble baths, scented candles, or golfing (although those can be nice too!). Nourish your mind, body, and spirit in whatever way feels right for you. Whether it’s indulging in a hobby you love, spending time in nature, practicing gratitude, or simply giving yourself permission to rest, make self-care a priority in your life.

With these tools in your arsenal, stress may be a part of life, but it doesn’t have to be the boss of you.

Embrace mindfulness, boundaries, support, and self-care, and watch yourself thrive in every aspect of your beautiful, resilient existence.