Time’s Up: As the Legislative Session Ends Abruptly, There’s More Work to Be Done

By LaKeshia N. Myers

Did you know the 2023-24 legislative session was over? In a mere fifteen months, the legislature has introduced, heard, and passed all of the bills for this biennium. How is this possible? Isn’t the session over in December 2024? Yes, it is, but for the Republican “powers that be,” campaign season should begin early and therefore, legislative business can wait until the next session. Besides, members are clamoring to reach voters under new legislative maps that make some of them have to compete for their seats (some for the first time in a very, very, long time).

While there were quite a few things that were passed during the legislative session, there were some pretty important bills that were left to die on the vine this session. Allow me a moment to offer a requiem for bills that should’ve passed, but unfortunately have to wait:

Executive Appointees -There were several executive appointees to commissions and the UW Board of Regents that were rejected by the State Senate. As such, the Governor has appointed replacements for these roles and those new appointees will have to work without confirmation until the new session begins in January 2025.

Early Vote Ballot Processing -Wisconsinites must wait to allow early processing of absentee ballots and to help veterans and their loved ones remain in their homes. Instead of heading to the Governor for signature, the bills are left sitting in committee.

Task Force on Missing and Murdered Black Women-While there was a valiant effort by Rep. Shelia Stubbs to have this bipartisan bill signed into law, it was not taken up in the state senate due to the session ending. This noble issue will have to wait until the next session for possible passage.

It is unfortunate that the Wisconsin electorate is being swindled out of valuable work time by the leadership of the Wisconsin legislature. There is much more that should be done to make life better for our constituents, but, alas, the electorate must wait for another nine months before any new laws are passed.

One can only hope that with new legislative maps, there will be a new legislative agenda and ideology towards the working calendar. With less time focused on winning seats and more time focused on working for the people.