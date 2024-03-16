The Asian American Pacific Islander Coalition of WI Celebrates Wisconsin’s Historic Move to Integrate Asian American and Hmong American History and Contributions into K-12 Curriculum

MADISON, WI– The Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Coalition of Wisconsin celebrates a significant milestone in Wisconsin’s educational landscape with the passage of Assembly Bill 232 (AB232)/Senate Bill 240 (SB240). This groundbreaking legislation amends Act 31 to include Asian American and Hmong American history and contributions within the K-12 public school curriculum across the state.

AB232/SB240 received bipartisan support and recognition for its vital role in fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in education. “By requiring schools to incorporate the rich tapestry of Asian American and Hmong American narratives into their instructional programs, Wisconsin demonstrates a commitment to providing all our students with a comprehensive understanding of the nation’s diverse heritage,” said Lorna Young, chair of the AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin Education Committee.

The AAPI Coalition applauds the Wisconsin Legislature for recognizing the importance of Asian American and Hmong American experiences, which are often overlooked in traditional education. “By integrating Asian American and Hmong American history into K-12 curriculum, the state is not only honoring the diverse identities of its students but also fostering a more inclusive learning environment that reflects the true breadth of Wisconsin communities,” stated E Her Vang, Education Committee Member of the AAPI Coalition of WI.

Heartfelt appreciation is extended to Representative Patrick Snyder and Senator Tomczyk for their pivotal support and testimonies, crucial in advancing AB232/SB240.

Special recognition goes to Rep. Francesca Hong and Rep. Katrina Shankland for their relentless efforts to garner support for inclusive education. The Coalition also acknowledges Freedom Inc. and its Community Power Coalition for their early spearheading and organizing efforts, which raised awareness statewide for years and brought many to testify at the Capitol.

As Wisconsin prepares for implementation, the AAPI Coalition stands ready to support educators, administrators, and communities in navigating this transformative process, fostering empathy and preparing students for an interconnected world.

The Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Coalition of Wisconsin unites AAPI leaders throughout the state, serving as a conduit for AAPI communities and local/municipal/state resources to come together to stand against hate and racism. Born out of a rise in anti-Asian sentiments tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, our coalition inspires action in and across all communities by confronting racism, connecting resources, and serving those affected by injustice.