Here’s Where You Can Celebrate Women’s History Month in Milwaukee

By Meredith Melland

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

If you are looking to celebrate Women’s History Month in March, learn more about local women’s groups or engage in discussions on equity, explore this list of Milwaukee events.

Milwaukee Film Presents Women’s History Month: All month

Milwaukee Film is showing the debut films of notable female directors throughout March at the Oriental Theatre, 2230 N. Farwell Ave., to celebrate the achievements of women in the film industry and throughout history. More information here.

Mothering: An Exhibition: Through May 8

Moms Mental Health Initiative and Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective is hosting a free exhibition through May 8 at Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective, 9224 W. Burleigh St. The next gallery hours are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. View the art during any upcoming Community Open Studios events or email mkearttherapywebsite@gmail.com to make an appointment. Donations are welcome. More information here.

The first event in Culture x Design’s Women’s History Month program will be a free screening of “The Warrior Princess” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at MARN Art + Culture Hub, 191 N. Broadway Suite #102. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Director Vianca Fuster will host a talkback session with Violet “The Warrior Princess” Lopez, her coach Angel Villarreal Jr., and her parents Brittni and Eddie Lopez. More information here.

Black Women Rock Brunch: Sunday, March 17

Marquette University’s Center for Engagement and Inclusion is hosting its annual brunch celebrating Black women at noon on Sunday, March 17 at the Alumni Memorial Union Ballrooms,1442 W. Wisconsin Ave. The “Sunday’s Best” themed event will recognize Black business owners and the importance of self-care. Tickets are free for Marquette students, $10 for kids and $25 for the general public. More information here.

Cycling and Workout Clothing and Gear Swap: Sunday, March 17

Cadence MKE is hosting a women’s workout clothing and gear swap from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 at Wheel & Sprocket, 87 E. Becher St. Available items will include cycling clothing, outdoor weather gear, new helmets and bike accessories and more. No money will be exchanged during the swap and you don’t have to bring something to take something. Swap items can be dropped off ahead of time at Wheel & Sprocket during business hours. More information here.

Where Do We Go From Here: The Future of Corporate DEI Initiatives: Thursday, March 21

Corry Joe Biddle, vice president of community affairs at the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, will moderate a forum on recent national trends reshaping Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts and local decisions impacting public and private funding. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the free program starts at 5 p.m. at Ivy House, 906 S. Barclay St. More information here.

The Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee will host its monthly Laundry Night event on advancing equity for women and building community from 7 to 9 p.m. at Camp Bar, 4044 N. Oakland Ave, Shorewood. More information here.

Celebration in the Face of Censorship: Tuesday, March 26

Female authors and artists will read from and discuss their favorite banned books at Culture x Design’s free event celebrating literary diversity at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at Cactus Club, 2496 S Wentworth Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. More information here.

Breadcrumbing, Ghosting and Cuffing: The Surprising Similarities Between Job Hunting & Dating: Friday, March 29

Lauren Feaster, CEO of Professional Dimensions, will host and moderate a panel discussion on the unexpected parallels between job hunting and dating. The event starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at Dandy, 5020 W. Vliet St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. More information here.

Meredith Melland is the neighborhoods reporter for the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and a corps member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America plays no role in editorial decisions in the NNS newsroom.