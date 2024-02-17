Do you want to go above and beyond for every single one of your building’s guests? Check out these ways to make your commercial bathroom more inclusive.

Inclusivity is a benchmark of thoughtful design. If you want to make inclusive updates to your commercial building, the bathroom is a great place to start. Read on for three ways to make your commercial bathroom more inclusive and cater to the diverse needs of all who use your facilities.

Understand the Importance of Gender-Neutral Facilities

One of the most significant shifts in designing inclusive commercial spaces is the adoption of gender-neutral bathrooms. These facilities provide safe and comfortable access for everyone, regardless of their gender identity or expression. These spaces affirm the rights of trans and nonbinary individuals to public accommodations. Gender-neutral bathrooms are also practical for parents who need to assist children of a different gender, enhancing your facility’s family-friendliness.

Install a Tampon Vending Machine

Addressing menstrual needs is not just a courtesy—it’s a fundamental aspect of inclusivity. In fact, part of the purpose of tampon vending machines is to communicate consideration and inclusivity for clientele of all genders. Install a tampon vending machine to support individuals who may be caught off guard by their menstrual cycle while in your commercial space or those who run out of supplies. Providing access to basic sanitary products can alleviate anxiety and discomfort, allowing visitors to engage with your space without undue stress.

Offer Accessible Layouts and Amenities

Accessibility must be at the forefront of inclusivity efforts. Design your commercial bathroom to accommodate everyone, including individuals with disabilities. This goes beyond merely satisfying legal requirements—it’s about actively creating a space where all users feel comfortable and attended to. Ensure that bathroom stalls, sinks, and dispensers are accessible to individuals who use wheelchairs or other mobility aids. Thoughtful details, such as nonslip flooring, grab bars, and alarm systems, can also greatly enhance the safety and usability of your commercial bathroom for those with varying physical needs.

These ways to make your commercial bathroom more inclusive stand as a reflection of modern societal values and empathy toward all individuals. An inclusive commercial bathroom acts as a testament to your business’s commitment to providing a safe, respectful, and dignified experience for every visitor. Take these actions to heart and view them as investments in the social and ethical fabric of your commercial property.