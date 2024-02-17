Here’s What you Need to Know to Vote in the Primary Election on Feb. 20

By Meredith Melland

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

The spring primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 20 is fast approaching.

Many Milwaukee officials are up for re-election this spring.

But before the general election in April, a handful have primaries that will narrow the field to two candidates.

The only race that all Milwaukee voters will see on their primary ballot is the one for Milwaukee mayor.

Districts 5, 7 and 11 have primary races for candidates vying for the Common Council.

Milwaukee County’s District 18, which includes the far Northwest Side, also has a primary race for county supervisor.

Here’s what you need to know to go out and vote.

How to vote

Polling locations are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Find your polling place here and look at a sample ballot or call 414-286-VOTE (8683).

Residents must show a valid photo ID in order to vote, including at early voting locations. Learn more about acceptable photo IDs on the Election Commission’s website.

Voter registration

Before voting, check your voter registration status at My Vote Wisconsin.

First-time voters must register. Voters who moved to a different address, haven’t voted in four years or changed their last name or other personal information might need to update their registration.

Deadlines for online and mail-in registration have passed, so registering must be completed in person.

Register in person until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 at the City of Milwaukee Election Commission, 200 E. Wells St., Room 501, during business hours, or at an in-person early voting location.

On Election Day, you can register and vote at your voting site.

To register, a person must have lived at their current address for at least 28 days before the election. You must provide proof of residency. View a list of accepted documents here.

Absentee voting

Applications for absentee ballots for regular voters must be received no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15.

The Election Commission recommends voters who have not requested an absentee ballot yet to go to an early-voting location for in-person absentee voting.

Hospitalized, indefinitely confined or military voters can check their deadlines to request an absentee ballot.

If you already have an absentee ballot, it must be received by the Election Commissionby mail or in person by no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Make sure you have provided the Election Commission a copy of your photo ID to keep on file.

Early voting

Early voting sites will be open through Saturday, Feb. 17 in six locations around Milwaukee, including a new location on Capitol Drive that will replace the closed Midtown Center site.

The following locations are open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway.

Capitol Drive Voting Center, 6001 W. Capitol Drive.

Milwaukee Public Library Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Three other Milwaukee Public Library locations are open for early voting on weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Washington Park Library, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd.

Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S. Howell Ave.

Good Hope Library, 7715 Good Hope Road.

What’s on the ballot?

Mayor of Milwaukee

Mayor Cavalier Johnson is running to be re-elected for his first four-year term as mayor after winning a special election in 2022. He faces community activist Ieshuh Griffin and Wisconsin God Squad founder David D. King in the primary.

Griffin is also running for county executive and a Common Council seat in District 3, neither of which has a primary.

Common Council districts

District 5

In Milwaukee’s Aldermanic District 5, which covers part of the Northwest Side of Milwaukee north of Wauwatosa, candidates for alderperson include incumbent Ald. Lamont Westmoreland; Bruce Winter, who has worked for Milwaukee County’s Highway Maintenance Division; and Stacy Smiter, a real estate broker.

Westmoreland is running to keep his Common Council seat after winning a special election in spring of 2023.

District 7

In District 7, on the Northwest Side, Ald. Khalif Rainey is not seeking re-election, and four candidates are running in the open race.

They include Jessica Currie, realtor and founder of Missionary Currie for Women and Children Inc.; Kenneth Hughes, a pastor and local business owner; DiAndre Jackson, a former Master Lock employee who is active with United Auto Workers and union councils; and Randy Jones, founder of Staying On Track Inc. who serves on the City of Milwaukee Safety and Civic Commission.

District 11

In District 11, on Milwaukee’s Southwest Side, Ald. Mark Borkowski is not seeking re-election.

On the ballot is Peter Burgelis, who is currently county board supervisor of Milwaukee County’s 15th District, but is not seeking re-election, Lee Whiting, who serves on the Safety and Civic Division; and former state Rep. Josh Zepnick are also running for the open seat.

Milwaukee County District 18

Deanna Alexander is running for re-election as county board supervisor of District 18 against John Martin “Marty” Hagedorn, a technical education teacher; and Brandon Williford, an organizer with Citizen Action of Wisconsin.

Meredith Melland is the neighborhoods reporter for the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and a corps member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America plays no role in editorial decisions in the NNS newsroom.