WNOV-The Next Chapter

WNOV has been a staple in Milwaukee’s community for over 50 years. On Saturday, January 13th, they will celebrate their rebranding event marking the next chapter in the radio station’s long history. “With me getting older and some longtime staff choosing to work on their own things, the timing was right for my daughter [Mary Ellen Jones, new General Manager] to come in and learn from me how to run this business.” Dr. Jerrel Jones, President of Courier Communications who owns WNOV. Dr. Jones added, “While I have been the constant with this business for over 60 years, there are a lot of people responsible for the longevity of this business. I thank everyone who has helped us get to where we are today.”

The new General Manager, Mary Ellen Jones comes to WNOV with over 20 years of experience in Marketing and Promotions for various corporate and non-profit entities, including GE Healthcare, Ascension Wisconsin, United Way and YWCA. She completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at UW-Milwaukee in Business and Cultural Foundations of Education. She has worked closely with owner Dr. Jerrel Jones for the past few years in preparation for this transition. “I’ve been around radio for 43 years, I love music, I love the industry, and I love this community, so I’m excited to continue this work and legacy.”

Darren Deboe is the new Program Director for WNOV. Deboe is a Milwaukee native who has been in the radio business for over 20 years with experience at 1290 WMCS and 91.7FM WMSE of Milwaukee School of Engineering. Mr. Deboe is the current Host of The Blues Café, which airs Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm and Pillow Talk, which airs Monday through Thursday at 8pm to 10 pm. “It has always been my greatest joy to entertain people. Just to see people smiling and enjoying what God has blessed me to be able to do as a singer starting out in my local church to traveling across the United States. Secondly, as a disc jockey getting my start as a basement jock, then clubs, and ultimately WNOV – the oldest black owned and operated radio station in the state of Wisconsin. I look forward to entertaining our listeners every week.”

The rebranding event will take place Saturday, January 13th 11:00 am at WNOV offices, 2003 W. Capitol Drive and will feature local officials, and WNOV personalities.