Carole Meekins is Positively Milwaukee

Thirty-two years ago, I remember yelling to my mother, “Mom, there’s a new Black lady on channel 4”. From the other room, mom said, “Yes, her name is Carole Meekins.” That was the day I “met” Carole. We would actually meet in person in the year 2000, when Al Gore visited Milwaukee and I was a student journalist for the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. I was having some trouble obtaining my press credentials and Carole came to my rescue. She made sure I got the access needed and even encouraged me to pursue my passion for writing. While politics drew me in, having strong writing skills and understanding how to engage with savvy journalists has definitely helped me. For that, I thank Carole. Because she was my role model.

As a staple in my family’s living room every night, Carole kept me abreast of what was going on in the world. Her ability to deliver the news with compassion and ask the tough questions is something I have always admired. When she assumed the hosting duties of “Positively Milwaukee,” it was a seamless transition. Carole made it her mission to focus on the many good things that occur in the city and made everyday people the focus of the news. This perspective was refreshing and brought a more balanced perspective to the news broadcast.

Thank you, Carole for a job well done. I wish you well on your retirement. Network news in Milwaukee will not be the same without you. While not a Milwaukee native, Carole Meekins made a conscious decision to make Milwaukee her home; she is our local treasure. She is positively Milwaukee.