One of the best ways to save money is to limit your energy usage. The cost of using electricity, gas, and other energy sources doesn’t come with an immediate receipt. You can avoid an expensive surprise at the end of the month by adopting a few good habits. Here are a few simple energy-saving tips for your home or office space.

Switch Out Your Bulbs

Incandescent bulbs are being phased out and replaced by LEDs. These lights have a longer lifespan than incandescent bulbs and use much less electricity. They’re also eco-friendlier because they use more energy to produce like than heat. LEDs come in many color and style options, making them perfect for your unique home or office design.

Keep Track of the HVAC

It’s easy to forget about the machines that keep your home or office comfortable. Create a maintenance schedule for your furnace, AC system, window units, and other devices. A professional HVAC technician should inspect your HVAC system at least once a year. A good cleaning should be part of the service as well.

Here’s a great yet simple energy-saving tip: Set up smart thermostats that turn on the HVAC system only when people are at home or in the office. You can also set them to run lower or turn off when people are absent.

Watch the Windows

Windows provide great views but can also provide lousy protection against the elements if they’re not in good condition. Most modern windows should keep conditioned air in while keeping cold or hot air out. Add weather strips and caulk empty spaces between the wall and sills for more protection. You can also install drapes to block the sun during summer and keep your home or office cool. If it’s in your budget, talk to a professional window installer about the best windows for energy savings.

Hot Water?

The last of our simple energy-saving tips for your home or office space is to wrap your water heater in insulation or an insulating jacket. It will help the device retain the heat it generates, saving electricity and natural gas. As an extra smart step, lower the heat setting on your water heater to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. You’ll still get pleasantly hot water, but your heater won’t need to work so hard.