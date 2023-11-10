The Voice of the Community Brings a Familiar Voice Into the Booth to Take a Deep Dive into the Taboo Topic of Mental Health

By Mary Ellen Jones

Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi, formerly known as Ramel Smith, and best known as The Blaquesmith has joined the staff at WNOV 860am/106.5 FM radio station. The show is titled Nyumba Upendo, which translates to House of Love. Nyumba Upendo will air every Wednesday for one hour with a start time of 11am. Dr. Amoasi will be regularly joined by Dr. Alisia Moutry, to help co-host the show.

Dr. Amoasi’s Background and Connection to the Community

Dr. Amoasi a proud MPS graduate, attended Green Bay Avenue, Samuel Morse, and Rufus King High School. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He finished his master’s and doctorate at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He has been a licensed psychologist since 2006. Over the past twenty years, he has served as a psychologist for Children’s Wisconsin, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Tennessee State University, UW Madison Sport and Clinical Department, and the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association. Currently, he serves as a part-time psychological service provider for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (Team USA).

Dr. Amoasi is the President of Blaquesmith Psychological Services, Inc. In this capacity he conducts workshops and seminars on various topics (e.g., Trauma, Suicide, Team Development, Restorative Justice, and Performance) at schools, businesses, and correctional facilities. He has hosted two television shows, Asque the Blaquesmith and Unspeakable Truth. A proud educator, he has taught at every level from kindergarten to doctoral programs. In his spare time, he loves to do community service with his brothers of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Kappa Phi Chapter in Milwaukee. However, with all of his commitments and duties, his greatest joy is found in quiet time with his wife Stacey and their children.

NYUMBA UPENDO

The concept behind the Nyumba Upendo radio show was to help dive deeply into the taboo topic of Mental Health. Dr. Amoasi believes Black radio is the perfect medium to discuss this topic. He states. “We will give our community information from experts in the field of Mental Health, in and outside of the state, in a forum that protects their privacy, and in the comfort of their car or home.” This show is being brough to the community because of the generous benevolence of Mental Health America of Wisconsin, Uniting Garden Homes, and Healthy MKE.

Every show will be different. Nyumba Upendo will tackle the serious issues of mental illness; but more importantly, will provide resources and interventions that can be applied to help promote mental wellness. As we explore mental wellness, we will discuss areas and topics that people might not normally associate with having a factor on our mental health. You will have to check in and spread the word to see what has been prepared for emotional and intellectual consumption. In addition to the radio show, Nyumba Upendo, we will have a regular editorial column in the Milwaukee Courier entitled Kweku’s Korner to help reduce the stigma around mental health and provide timely information to help build and maintain our emotional equilibrium.