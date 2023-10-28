We’ve Updated our List on Where to Find Grab your candy baskets: it’s time for trick-or-treating in Milwaukee Trick-or-Treating and Other Free Halloween Events in Milwaukee

By Meredith Melland

Grab your candy baskets: it’s time for trick-or-treating in Milwaukee.

Enjoy free family-friendly neighborhood events that celebrate Halloween before the City of Milwaukee’s official trick-or-treating hours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

Sherman Park Harvest Fest: Saturday, Oct. 28

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, the second annual Harvest Fest will return to Sherman Park, 3000 N. Sherman Blvd. Trick-or-treating, activities, booths, food and community resources will be part of the fest.

Trick or Read: Saturday, Oct. 28

The City of Milwaukee Office of Early Childhood Initiatives will be hosting a Halloween-themed book distribution event for kids ages 8 and younger with Joyce’s House Education Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at 5531 W. North Ave. Mayor Cavelier Johnson will be speaking on the importance of literacy and author Dionne Grayson will be signing books from “The Children’s Gift” series. There will be free books, snacks, a photo booth, music and crafts.

Journey House Halloween Spooktacular: Saturday, Oct. 28

Journey House, 2110 W. Scott St., will have food, music, games and crafts for children ages 12 and under from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 28. Contact info@journeyhouse.org or 414-647-0548.

Trick or Treat at Latino Family Expo and Festival: Saturday, Oct. 28

There will be indoor trick-or-treating and games for kids ages 12 and under from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 28at South Division High School, 1515 W. Lapham Blvd. as part of the Latino Family Expo and Festival, which celebrates Latino culture and dance.

Boss Moms Club Halloween Party: Saturday, Oct. 28

From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the COA Goldin Center, 2320 W Burleigh St., Boss Moms Club and other sponsors will hold a free family-friendly Halloween party with pumpkin decorating, face painting, bounce houses, free food and more.

Active Street Safe Trick or Treat & Harvest Fest: Saturday, Oct. 28

This festival in Amani will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28at 26th Street between Locust and Burleigh streets. Streets will be blocked off for safety and there will be music, free food, activity stations and information on lead testing from the Coalition on Lead Emergency.

Mt. Lebanon Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 28

Mt. Lebanon Church, 4809 N. 60th St., will be having a trunk or treat from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. The church is seeking volunteers to help with decorating, set up and take down and providing candy.

Journey House Halloween Teen Dance and Haunted House: Saturday, Oct. 28

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28, Journey House, 2110 W. Scott St., will hold a teen dance with food and music for 13-to-17-year olds with valid ID.

Community Trunk or Treat: Sunday, Oct. 29

City of Light Church will have a trunk or treat from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 in the church parking lot at 6725 W. Burleigh St.

