It Shouldn’t Take A War to Get Our House In Order

Legislatively Speaking

By Senator Lena C. Taylor

Former President Barack Obama frequently used the metaphor that Republicans drove the car in the ditch, Democrats got it back on the road, and then Republicans demanded the keys back. The problem is they can’t drive.

Whether we are talking economy, public safety, education, health care, military affairs, or international relations, the Republican members of Congress simply cannot be counted on steer the car in the right direction. The many side detours down Impeachment Road, Hunter Biden Alley, or Insurrection Alley, have prevented them from getting to the residents waiting for them to lead. Quite frankly, it’s embarrassing.

As portions of the Middle East erupt in violence, from the comfort of their congressional offices, the House GOP is mired in their own mess. It is unthinkable that the U.S. would find themselves in this position, and on a world stage no less. As word of explosions in Israel shook many of us to our core, the conservative members of Congress remained steadfast in their in-party fighting.

While there has been some movement, it shouldn’t take a war abroad to put the fire under their feet. We are getting a front row seat to the chaos that would ensue if these folks controlled both houses and the presidency. Quite frankly, we should all be worried because whether or not we appreciate the depths of this problem, the world is watching.

President Joe Biden, while being mocked for his age, has proven to be the adult in the room. Pledging military aid and political support, warships, aircraft, ammunition and interceptors have already been deployed. Key administration personnel have been dispatched to the area, and talks are underway.

Back at the range, Republicans talk a good game, but can’t produce any real support until a Speaker of the House is elected. In fact as this drags on, a lot is on the line. The Speaker of the House position is a constitutional office. We are talking presidential succession and more. In fact, it was because of 9/11 and the fear that our Speaker could be killed that they created the Speaker pro tem. The problem is there is disagreement about what power comes with that position.

So, we wait. But now the world is waiting with us. We can’t afford to get caught flat-footed like this again. The U.S. has always prided itself on staying on our toes, ready to respond, or lead as called upon. Now all we can do is operate in increments of time, looming deadlines, and the next big crisis. For those that drive, we know that it comes with great responsibility. Others depend on us to understand and follow the rules of the road. Driving is not for the temperamental, unskilled, or selfish. Neither is legislating. Congressional Republicans have shown they can’t be trusted with the keys, car, or our future.