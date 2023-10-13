Is Screen Printing an Eco-Friendly Option for Custom Merch?

Want to create custom merchandise without harming the environment? Discover how screen printing can be an eco-friendly option for your business.

Today, many businesses are trying to be more environmentally friendly in every aspect of their operations. One area that often gets overlooked is the production of custom merchandise, such as T-shirts or tote bags, which companies use for branding and marketing purposes. Screen printing is a popular method for creating custom merchandise, but is it eco-friendly? Let’s find out.

Choosing the Right Ink for a Sustainable Practice

The ink used plays a large role in the sustainability of screen printing. Two common ink options include plastisol and water-based inks, and there’s a debate concerning which of the two is more environmentally friendly. Many people claim that water-based inks are the most sustainable of the two. But the truth is, with recent innovations in technology, both options can be eco-friendly.

Water-based inks comprise natural ingredients, such as pigments and vegetable oils. This made them a more sustainable choice compared with plastisol inks, which contain harmful chemicals. But with advancements in ink formulations, manufacturers can now make plastisol inks with nontoxic ingredients and without the use of harmful solvents.

Eco-Friendly Materials and Apparel Options

Apart from ink, the materials you choose to print on play a major role in determining whether screen printing is an eco-friendly option for custom merch. Selecting apparel made from organic cotton or recycled materials helps minimize the use of pesticides and other harmful chemicals during production. Additionally, opting for fair trade–certified and sustainably sourced products ensures the entire related supply chain is environmentally and socially responsible.

Partnering With Green Suppliers

Businesses should consider partnering with environmentally conscious suppliers that prioritize sustainable materials, packaging, and shipping methods. By choosing companies that share similar environmental values, business owners can align their brands with eco-awareness and contribute to a greener future.

So is screen printing an eco-friendly option for custom merch? The answer lies in the choices you make. By selecting eco-friendly inks, materials, and suppliers, you can create custom merchandise that stands out while minimizing harm to the environment.