5 Medical Conditions That You Didn’t Know Are Genetic

You may think there’s a slim chance of you developing your family member’s medical condition. However, many disorders have genetic predispositions. Below, learn about five medical conditions that you didn’t know are genetic so you can be more aware of them and make more informed decisions for your well-being.

Early-Onset Eye Disease

Genetics, and other factors, can play a part in you developing early-onset eye disease. For example, kids can develop cataract issues or juvenile macular degeneration thanks to genes handed down within their family tree. Make sure you visit your eye doctor and start making lifestyle choices that can help your eyes, such as wearing sunglasses to keep out the sun if your family members have had similar issues.

Depression

Depression is another medical condition that is genetic. Scientists have found people can inherit some genes that might make them more likely to get depression, like the serotonin transporter gene 5-HTTLPR.

This gene helps control how our bodies handle serotonin, which affects our moods. People with certain versions of this gene may be more likely to get depression if they go through many hard times in life.

Asthma

People can also inherit this chronic condition that affects the airways in their lungs, causing inflammation and difficulty breathing. Although environmental factors like air pollution or allergens can trigger asthma, its development has a significant genetic component. Some of these genes influence the immune system, making individuals more prone to allergic reactions or inflammation.

Huntington’s Disease

It is possible to inherit Huntington’s disease, a neurological disorder that can cause patients to have difficulties with their movements, emotions, or cognitive abilities. Individuals who inherit the mutated gene from one parent will develop the disease, making it an autosomal dominant condition.

Symptoms of Huntington’s disease usually emerge in adulthood. Although this condition is not curable, doctors can treat it with medication and therapy.

Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is another condition a person can inherit from their gene pool. This disorder causes a person to have digestive problems after eating gluten.

Although no one knows the exact cause of celiac disease, it is strongly associated with certain genetic variants. Make sure you consult with your physician if you have experienced weight loss or abdominal discomfort. Both may be signs of this condition.

By raising your awareness of the genetic factors behind these conditions, you can better prepare yourself for any that you may have inadvertently inherited. Learn about your family’s medical history today so you can start creating a healthier future.