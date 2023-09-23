Kip Ritchie Named Chief Executive Officer of Potawatomi Business Development Corporation

Ritchie is a member of the Forest County Potawatomi Community and has worked with PBDC since its founding in 2002.

MILWAUKEE,– The Potawatomi Business Development Corporation (PBDC), announced on September 18th that Kip Ritchie was named Chief Executive Officer of the company. Ritchie is a member of the Forest County Potawatomi Community and has worked with PBDC since its founding in 2002, most recently as Interim CEO, Chief Operating Officer and prior to that, as president of Greenfire Management Services, a PBDC subsidiary company.

“As a Forest County Potawatomi tribal member, I know what the success of the organization means to the community and I am deeply committed to PBDC’s continued growth,” said Ritchie. “I am excited to help guide the company along its planned arc of prosperity, which includes a number of growth initiatives in and around Wisconsin, and I look forward to leading a team of exceptionally skilled and proven leaders across our various investments.”

In his role as CEO, Ritchie will be responsible for providing strategic, financial, and operational leadership for the company, as well oversee PBDC’s affiliate companies including Potawatomi Federal Group, Greenfire Management Services, Data Holdings, Sagewind Development, Fireside Market and Wgema Leasing.

“Kip is a confident and exceptional choice for this important position with nearly three decades of experience working with tribal entities in management, strategic planning, operations, marketing, and business development,” said Tom Boelter, Chairman of the PBDC Board of Directors. “He played a lead role in evolving the business model at PBDC and contributed significantly to charting a bold and profitable growth path. We look forward to his future success for the tribe and for the surrounding community.”

An active member of the greater Milwaukee business community, Ritchie sits on several local and regional board of directors and is engaged in a variety of community and philanthropic organizations including the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation, and Froedtert & the Medical College Foundation.

He is also committed to advancing the success of entrepreneurs and business ventures throughout Indian Country, dedicating time to Native American ventures and organizations across the country including Gun Lake Investments, New Mexico Community Capital, National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development and the Forest County Potawatomi Community Foundation.

Ritchie was named a Top CEO by Native Business Magazine, received a Chairman’s Leadership Award by the National Indian Gaming Association, was a Milwaukee Community Journal Community Achievement Award Recipient and a Greater Milwaukee Convention and Visitors Bureau Lamplighter Award recipient.

The PBDC was established in 2002 as the economic development and income diversification business of the Forest County Potawatomi Community (FCPC). Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, subsidiary companies and investments provide financial diversification for shareholders and investment partners. Resources generated by PBDC and its holdings help diversify the tribal economy that supports Forest County Potawatomi’s tribal government and helps improve the lives of tribal members.

The Potawatomi Business Development Corporation is owned and operated by the Forest County Potawatomi Community of Wisconsin. The Corporation seeks to diversify the Tribe’s business interests beyond gaming to secure the future of the Tribe for the next seven generations and beyond. PBDC subsidiary companies include Greenfire Management Services, Data Holdings, Sagewind Development, Wgema Leasing, Fireside Market, and several Federal contracting operations. For more information on the Potawatomi Business Development Corporation, visit www.potawatomibdc.com.

