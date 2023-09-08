High Speed Internet Access is Necessary

By LaKeshia N. Myers

In our digital age, having internet access is merely square one. As the tech industry flourishes, so do the technological resources received by school districts and families – that is, as long as they have the money to afford it. In our new age of technological advancement, a socio-economic disparity has emerged, laying out the haves and haves nots of who technology elevates and who is left behind. To be able to use new dazzling devices or simply the computer, high-speed Internet access is a must. When households lack this, they become disconnected, with the brunt falling on the children of the household as education and technology have become extremely entwined over the last few years. That’s why programs that bridge this disconnect such as the Affordable Connectivity Program need to continue to be funded.

The ACP seeks to provide low-income families who can’t afford an Internet subscription with broadband access. This program, recent in its conception, has already made waves in Wisconsin. To date, the ACP has connected over 19 million American households and over 372,758 households in Wisconsin. This is an immense step in the right direction towards eliminating access disparities and ensuring that every household has Internet access to excel in their professional, academic, and personal lives. The ACP addresses the root reason for access disparity, which is income. According to the non-profit EducationSuperHighway, of the roughly 28 million American households that are offline, about 18 million are offline because they can’t afford to connect to an available Internet connection.

It’s concerning that such a transformative program is already at risk of running out of funding by early next year. This will wash away the years of progress that the ACP and its predecessor, the Emergency Broadband Benefit, have accomplished; additionally leaving 19 million vulnerable to losing their invaluable connection to the Internet. That 19 million, should they lose their connection outright, will be quite literally plunged into the dark. Children will be unable to participate in online learning or just enjoy the Internet, while parents will have to navigate all sorts of issues without the ease and guidance the Internet provides by connecting us with so many resources so quickly.

I’m calling on the Biden Administration and Congress to collaborate and reach a funding agreement to ensure the continuation of the ACP. A program of such reach and restorative justice not only needs to be funded but deserves to be funded. By providing broadband access to low-income households, we’re investing in the health, education, and happiness of that household. That’s the quality our country deserves.