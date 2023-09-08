Professional lighting is a daunting task. When you’re investing in LED light bulbs, you should consider a few important factors to pick the right ones.

There are many different lighting options when it comes to your business. Many professional workplaces are making the shift to LED bulbs for their longevity, energy efficiency, and relatively easy maintenance. However, when looking for light bulbs, you may see lots of different specifications, descriptions, and other concepts you’re unfamiliar with. Here are some factors to consider when choosing LED light bulbs that can hopefully make the process a bit easier.

Color Temperature

Color temperature doesn’t actually refer to how much heat comes out of your light bulb. We use the term to describe what sort of color your light produces. For example, a lower LED color temperature is warmer and creates more of an orange glow. Warmer color temperatures can help create an atmosphere and may be good for a rustic-style restaurant or for back porch lighting. Most professional office environments want a cooler color temperature to create a clearer white light.

Light Distribution Patterns

Manufacturers create LED bulbs to direct light in certain directions. These are LED light distribution patterns, and different ones serve distinct and practical functions. Some light distribution patterns create long horizontal strips of light, while others make a more forward-facing cone configuration. Knowing what function a light fixture serves can help you decide which distribution pattern works best for it.

Lumens

The lumen count is an important factor to consider when choosing LED light bulbs. Lumens refer to the specific brightness levels of your light and how much light they produce. While many people think that brighter is better, there are situations where you may need a lower lumen count. Too high can result in glare and eye strain. It can also make it difficult to see in a dark parking lot.

Life Rating

One of the most significant advantages of LED bulbs over other lighting options is their long lifespan. Despite that, it’s always a good idea to check the estimated life rating on any LED bulb you buy. Some LEDs may have lower ratings and last for 20,000 hours, while higher bulbs can double that and last for over 50,000!