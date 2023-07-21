Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Unstoppable Recording Artist Jeannie Holliday

Recording Artist Jeannie Holliday at Young’s Bar in Milwaukee, WI in the middle with fans Rosalind Manning (on far right) Anita Bentley and Janet Carter celebrating the 4th of July.

Milwaukee’s own Jeannie Holliday continues to sing her heart out bringing happiness to the audience once again. On this Monday night before the fourth of July holiday Jeannie and her band showed up and showed out at Young’s Bar on Teutonia Avenue.  The invigorating soul music singer, songwriter, and performer does not miss a beat; she is on her way to Nebraska to perform in the second annual NOMAFEST a series of musical performances.

The North Omaha Music & Arts (NOMA) a creative arts academy for the youth of the community presents the following:

The Richie Love Show and The Love Connection Band will be performing Thursday, July 27, at 8 p.m. Richie was inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame in 2021. The Love Connection Band has been headlining jazz and blues fests for over 25 years. Special guest Jeannie Holliday, Queen of Blues, will also be performing. Thursday’s performances are free and presented by Native Omahans Club, Inc.   

This year’s event features several accomplished artists over four consecutive days, as they join the NOMA mission in energizing the community and honoring its rich, musical history.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Lakeshia Myers
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr Ashanti Hamilton

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Hayley Crandall
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383