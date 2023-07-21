Unstoppable Recording Artist Jeannie Holliday

Milwaukee’s own Jeannie Holliday continues to sing her heart out bringing happiness to the audience once again. On this Monday night before the fourth of July holiday Jeannie and her band showed up and showed out at Young’s Bar on Teutonia Avenue. The invigorating soul music singer, songwriter, and performer does not miss a beat; she is on her way to Nebraska to perform in the second annual NOMAFEST a series of musical performances.

The North Omaha Music & Arts (NOMA) a creative arts academy for the youth of the community presents the following:

The Richie Love Show and The Love Connection Band will be performing Thursday, July 27, at 8 p.m. Richie was inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame in 2021. The Love Connection Band has been headlining jazz and blues fests for over 25 years. Special guest Jeannie Holliday, Queen of Blues, will also be performing. Thursday’s performances are free and presented by Native Omahans Club, Inc.

This year’s event features several accomplished artists over four consecutive days, as they join the NOMA mission in energizing the community and honoring its rich, musical history.