They Knew How To Build Them: Passive Cooling in Old Homes

Have you ever walked into an old home and thought, “they knew how to build them!” Passive cooling in older homes can tell us a lot about coping with heat.

Even with cooling lake breezes, a Milwaukee summer can be sweltering, even life-threatening, especially in a home without air conditioning. Yet many old homes stay comfortable without air conditioning. They knew how to build them! Passive cooling in older homes provides clues about how to keep your home cool in summer.

Shades and Awnings

Grandma’s house probably had them—awnings attached to the exterior windows of her home, shading them to keep the hot sun out. But even if you have modern windows designed to block UV light, awnings can still make a difference in keeping your home cool. Many new styles are retractable, so you don’t have to worry about snow piling on them in the winter.

Installing shades on your home’s interior windows can add to the sun-blocking effect. Open your shades and windows early in the morning to allow cool air in, then close them and pull the shades down as soon as the sunlight begins to creep in.

Open your windows again to allow cooler evening breezes into the house when the sun sets. At bedtime, close and lock your windows on the first floor, but keep the upstairs windows open. Use window fans to draw air in upstairs at night, and turn them around to blow hot air out during the day.

Light Colored Roofs and Exterior Walls

Light-colored roofs and exterior walls reflect sunlight and help keep your home cooler. Opt for white or light-colored exterior paint to minimize heat absorption. Also, choose lighter-colored, reflective shingles for your roof. You’ll not only keep your home cooler, but these updates can help to lower your energy bills.

Tile Floors and Insulation

Tile floors stay cool and help maintain a comfortable atmosphere. Consider installing tile flooring in areas that receive direct summer sunlight. Porcelain, travertine, and ceramic tiles are some options that look great and stay cool.

Wisconsin residents are familiar with the ways insulation keeps a home warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Ensure you or your contractor properly insulates your home to maintain consistent temperatures.

Use Strategic Landscaping

Plant deciduous trees on the south and west sides of your home to provide shade in the summer and allow warming sun to enter in the winter. User evergreens on the north side to provide a windbreak. Add climbing vines to pergolas or trellises for extra shade and insulation.

Reduce Internal Heat Gain

Reduce internal heat gain by making small changes. Turn off lights and electronics when not in use. Opt for cooking with smaller appliances rather than the oven in the summer, and get creative with cold summer meals like salads and soups like gazpacho.

Embrace Passive Cooling for Comfortable Summers

If you own an older home, you may have noticed that the thick walls, strategically planted trees, and window awnings help keep it remarkably cool in the summer. Passive cooling in older homes can teach us techniques to keep homes without air conditioning cool. They can also teach us how to reduce air conditioning use in homes that have air conditioning, saving those homeowners money and energy.

By incorporating these passive cooling techniques, you can enjoy a comfortable and energy-efficient living space, even during the hottest months. You may even catch yourself saying, “They knew how to build them!”