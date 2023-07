A new immersive public art installation called “Evanescent” is happening at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Outdoor Grounds this weekend. The massive installation by Atelier Sisu includes giant bubbles made from a colorreflecting dichroic film that reacts to sunlight. There is a special family night planned for Saturday starting at 6 p.m. with live bubbles, DJs, a public piano, and food trucks. (Photos by Chris Davis)