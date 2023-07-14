Congresswoman Moore Joins Labor Leaders to Discuss Historic Job Investments from Biden’s Clean Energy Plan

On Tuesday, June 27th, Climate Power and the Blue Green Alliance organized a roundtable discussion on clean energy and green jobs. Congresswoman Gwen Moore joined IBEW 494 to tour the NECA-IBEW Milwaukee Electrical JATC facility,and then a roundtable discussion with labor leaders, and state government representatives on Wisconsin’s new clean energy job growth and opportunities, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act in President Biden’s Clean Energy Plan.

Roundtable participants(from left to right): Ariel Exner, Legislative Liason Department of Workforce Development, XXX Department of Workforce Development, Carly Ebben Eaton, Blue Green Alliance, Dean Warsh, IBEW 494, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Pam Fendt- EmpowHER, John Jacobs, IBEW 494

Just last month, Ingeteam announced its plan to begin manufacturing electric vehicle charging stations at its Milwaukee plant, bringing 100 new jobs to Wisconsin. At the roundtable, labor leaders touted the potential the Inflation Reduction Act creates by reaching communities all across Wisconsin – including rural communities and historically underserved populations – expanding and growing our workforce with good-paying union jobs. IBEW has implemented the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program (EVITP) certification for workers who come through their training program to help to build the workforce for our clean energy boom.

Dean A. Warsh, outgoing Business Manager and Financial Secretary, IBEW Local 494:

“The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has created a once-in-a-generation opportunity for organized labor to train our trade professionals of tomorrow. These workers will be needed to meet the clean energy demand of the IRA and the other historic pieces of legislation that the Biden-Harris administration has passed. The IBEW here in Wisconsin is prepared to meet and exceed this challenge. “

Congresswoman Gwen Moore:

“Creating clean energy incentives is how we can support good-paying manufacturing jobs and fight climate change. That’s why I proudly voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which is helping build a clean energy economy for the future. I was so excited to participate in this important roundtable to highlight how these investments will create opportunities in our communities.”