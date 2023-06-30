Rejoice!!!

BlackEconomics.org®

Yesterday’s Supreme Court of the US (SCOTUS) Affirmative Action (AA) decision should mark a day of great rejoicing in Black America’s future!

Behind a veil of ignorance and in perpetual fear of loss of life, Black America has suffered through the most horrendous hellicost of any people in known human history. Our American experience is a testimony to the existence of a “Great Deceiver:” A liar, a thief, and a murderer. We were enslaved, our labor was extracted without compensation, and we were the pawns of strategic military, political, scientific, and cultural games. We know well “bait and switch” and “changing the rules of the game in the middle of the stream” tactics deployed to prevent or slow our rise. We were kept on a string, yo-yoed hither and thither, and false helping-hands were extended and withdrawn over the past 70 years while the inhumane European American mind sought to identify a final solution for its “Black American problem.”

We see clearly now that a mind that finds it necessary to suppress and oppress a people understands that it is inadequate. That inadequacy is revealed even now in the ongoing effort to capture all human knowledge through inanimate machines and software to provide answers/solutions that the inadequate mind—itself and on its own—cannot produce.

While Black Americans know about many of our very important contributions to the survival and development of the US, many contributions have been stolen and/or hidden. How can a people so suppressed and oppressed make such invaluable contributions? Because we are the original people of Earth and the Father and Mother of all human civilizations who set a beautiful tone for life on the planet. Yet, in the roughly 600 years of the European mind’s domination of Earth, the most heinous and inhumane practices were operationalized, and disastrous conditions have unfolded: From the aforementioned American slavery, to the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, to global Climate Change. It must end! The world being set afire is a sign of that end.

Black America should rejoice exceedingly because the SCOTUS AA decision forced realizations that have brought us from behind that veil of ignorance.

Black America should no longer beg the inadequate European American mind for special admittance to its “prestigious” educational institutions. Rather, we should make an unyielding commitment to support and expand Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) so that they can accommodate more Black students. Our goal should be to evolve the very best colleges and universities in the world that will produce beneficial knowledge and generate innumerable socioeconomic opportunities.

In fact, we should beg the European American mind for nothing. Our Black scholars, especially economists, should turn our focus now to developing strategies that will enable Black Americans to form distributed independent, self-reliant, and self-determined areas of influence across the US. The resultant new Black economy should be based on Afrocentric principles that are communal, inclusive, that stress unity, and that do not discard humans and their capital—irrespective of the volume or quality—like so much film on a movie studio’s cutting room floor.

The rejection of Black minds at US “educational” institutions should motivate Black America to reject most, if not all, of what the European American mind has to offer. Now, in front of the veil of ignorance, we should ask and answer the question: If the European mind was superior, then why has the global environment (our home) deteriorated so dramatically under its domination? An analysis of European domination reveals that that mind does not comprehend a fundamental and scientific law of creation: If one sows bad or faulty seeds, then one will reap bad and faulty harvests. Wherever the European mind has traveled in the world, every effort to ensure its rise was accompanied by the planting of self-destructive seeds. Black America should desire no part of a self-destructive mind.

Black America’s road ahead may not be easy, but it may be easier than imagined. We should plan, execute the plan, and monitor our rise. The important starting point is to receive the enlightenment made possible by the SCOTUS AA decision, which can ignite a renewal of our minds and the realization that the Black American mind is wiser than the European American mind. To have survived an over 400-year war with a nation that was a world superpower for a significant portion of that period and to still be standing is evidence of that claim. To aid our rise, we can—with wisdom and judiciousness—employ selected, useful, and appropriate tools that surfaced during the European mind’s domination to win this war. Most importantly, we must work tirelessly to restore ourselves and to help restore our Earth home that the European mind is bringing to the brink of disaster—something achieved through education at its “prestigious” institutions.

B Robinson

063023