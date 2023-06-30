Modern Rental Upgrades That Make Tenants Happier

The best way to make your tenants happier is not just discounted rent; it’s upgrading the apartments. Here are rental upgrade ideas to make tenants happier.

Property managers always look for ways to attract and retain tenants. Upgrades to your apartment complex not only improve the property value but also add to the happiness and satisfaction of your residents. We will explore some modern rental upgrades that can make tenants happier.

Revamp Your Rental Payment Process

One upgrade a property manager can make is using digital payment methods. Utilizing digital payments allows tenants to pay rent using a secure, efficient, and hassle-free system. Adopting other payment methods like Zelle simplifies their lives and ensures their payments are timely and secure.

Designate a Package Receiving Area

Tenants order products online more often with the rise of E-commerce. A dedicated package space alleviates the clutter and confusion from door-to-door deliveries. Consider installing secure package lockers within your complex or designating an area in the lobby where deliveries are sorted and stored for easy pickup.

Foster Community With Shared Spaces

Creating shared spaces for relaxation, work, or social activities promotes community among residents. Consider incorporating amenities like a lounge with comfortable seating, a well-equipped coworking area, or an outdoor patio with tables and grills. These shared spaces make the property more attractive, engage the community, and add functionality.

Upgrade Apartments With Energy-Efficient Features

Modernize your units by incorporating energy-efficient features like LEDs or smart thermostats. These inexpensive upgrades lead to your tenants saving significantly more energy and minimizing your property’s carbon footprint. Additionally, you can provide charging stations for electric vehicles, which shows your commitment to sustainability and adds value to your property.

Contactless Payments in the Laundry Room

An overlooked but appreciated upgrade is digital payment options in shared laundry rooms. Encourage tenants to use contactless payments in the laundry room in order to limit the spread of germs and make this mundane chore a convenient and easy experience.

Prioritize Security and Safety

Ensuring a secure and safe environment for your residents is crucial. Consider installing security cameras, electronic key access systems, or gated parking for increased safety. Ensure every unit has fire alarms, extinguishers, and carbon monoxide detectors. If your apartment has security, consider hiring them to hold workshops on staying safe around the community and educating residents on preparing for emergencies.

By implementing these modern rental upgrades, you are making your property more attractive and significantly impacting the happiness and satisfaction of your tenants. A crucial step in this journey is to do your best to modernize your apartment complex so your tenants are happy. Investing in these amenities will create an environment where tenants genuinely enjoy living and might be reluctant to search for another residence.