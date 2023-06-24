Senator Agard Statement on Republican Plan to Provide Millionaires and Billionaires with a Substantial Tax Cut

MADISON – On June 22nd, Republican members on the Joint Finance Committee announced a planned $4.4 billion worth of tax cuts that overwhelmingly benefit millionaires over the biennium. Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Agard (D-Madison) released the following statement:

“Rather than funding essential services like child care, expanding BadgerCare, or implementing Paid Family and Medical Leave, Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee decided to give a tax break benefiting the richest people in our state. As Wisconsin sits on a historic budget surplus, we could be supporting working families with needed investments in programs that strengthen our workforce and make Wisconsin a place where people want to live, work, and play. Republicans continue to squander opportunities that will help retain and attract people to our great state.

“Time and time again, my Republican colleagues have reverted to outdated trickle-down economics that do nothing more than concentrate wealth at the top and make the rich even richer. Republicans cannot claim to represent the best interests of Wisconsinites when a disproportionate amount of the benefits from these tax cuts will go to millionaires and billionaires. Policies showcase priorities – the move by Republicans to cut taxes for the wealthy tell us all we need to know about whose interests they really serve.”