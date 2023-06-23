Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Crown Castle is proposing to install a 29-foot 6-inch lighting communications pole at the following site: 5484 North Shasta Drive, Milwaukee County, Glendale, WI 53209, Lat: [43-7-1.3686], Long: [-87-56- 33.2916]. Crown Castle invites comments from any interested party on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places and/or specific reason the proposed action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Specific information regarding the project is available by contacting Kelly Carr, k.carr@trileaf.com, (314) 997-6111 during normal business hours. Comments must be received at 66 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80209 by 30 days of this publication date.

